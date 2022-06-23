‘Law & Order: SVU’: Was This Fin’s Best Line in Season 3?

Law & Order: SVU is filled with memorable characters. They’re not just skilled with capturing criminals, but they’re also known to deliver notoriously quotable one-liners on TV. Ice-T’s Detective Fin Tutuola has spoken some of the most remembered lines in the show’s history. Fin’s penchant for dropping some truly confounding nonsequiturs does everything from inspire to insult. It’s absurdity in its finest form.

Fans have even taken to creating their own memes of Fin delivering his characteristic dialogue. The fans have gotten to know Fin’s trademark musings so well that it can be difficult to distinguish the memes from actual lines from SVU. The show’s first two seasons predominantly used Fin’s lines for comedic relief. His playful feud with Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch defined many of his early quips. However, by season three Fin begins to get fleshed out on the series.

In the episode “Rooftop,” Fin and Christopher Meoni’s Detective Elliot Stabler chase a suspect involved in a series of sexual assaults targeting young black women. Unfortunately, most of their efforts are spent chasing the wrong suspect. The community grew frustrated by the NYPD’s inability to arrest a suspect. Eventually, the brother of one of the victims accuses the detectives of dragging their feet because his sister was not a rich white girl. A frustrated Fin then loudly condemns the media for the lack of coverage the story received.

The Moment SVU Turned a Corner

Once Captain Cragan heard about Fin’s assault on the press, he was in serious trouble. Fin and Cragen had a major blowout that goes down as one of the most memorable in the history of Law & Order: SVU. But there is one in particular from the scene that stands as one of Fin’s most poignant.

Fin addressed the inequity of resources devoted to solving crimes against white victims versus women of color from economically depressed areas. Cragen tries to reason with him, but Fin isn’t having it.

“No you don’t know where I’m coming from. There’s no way you could know where I’m coming from,” Fin said in the scene. Cragan immediately becomes defensive. But Fin shuts him down and delivered his best line of the season. “No matter what you say, Captain, you’re not Black and you’re not from the hood.”

The line holds just as much weight now as it did when the episode first aired in 1998. Perhaps even more so. Fin calling out Cragan’s unawareness of his own limitations was the first time SVU grappled with implicit racial bias. Fin and Cragan’s argument was a highly identifiable moment for people regardless of their skin color. Viewers were confronted with the struggle Fin and his squad faced. In the present day, the scene seems eerily prescient.