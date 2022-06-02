‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Does the New Showrunner Mean for Season 24?

Following the high-profile exit of “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight, fans have been wondering what the shakeup in personnel signifies for the series. Now, weeks after the season 23 finale, we finally have news regarding Leight’s replacement and who will be driving “SVU” when season 24 premieres this fall.

According to CinemaBlend, “Law & Order: SVU” will return for season 24 with “Coyote’s” David Graziano at the helm. Heading into the new season’s production, we’re here to look at what fans might expect when the new season airs.

Well, as per the outlet, Graziano differs from the majority of Wolf Entertainment’s showrunners. Interestingly, he comes to “Law & Order: SVU” with no prior experience within any of Dick Wolf’s three successful franchises. These include “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI.”

In contrast, the outlet states “Organized Crime’s” new showrunner, Brian Goluboff, comes to the series as a former executive producer for “SVU.”

Additionally, Rick Eid, who serves as showrunner on “Law & Order” also serves as one of “FBI’s” showrunners.

That said, that’s not to say Graziano doesn’t have any experience when it comes to crime dramas. In fact, before coming to “SVU” for its 24th season, Graziano worked on “Southland” and “Lie to Me.”

Other unrelated credits include “American Gods” and “What/If.”

Leight served as “SVU” showrunner for nearly a decade in total. So it will be interesting to see whether Graziano makes any significant changes to “SVU’s” running.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Heads to ‘Organized Crime’

“Law & Order” is seeing a lot of shuffling in showrunners ahead of its fall return. On top of Warren Leight’s May exit and David Graziano’s addition to the franchise, another “SVU” showrunner has also made their way over to the franchise’s sister show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the franchise’s newest spinoff, heads into its third season on NBC this fall. And while there’s been a shuffle in showrunners, “Organized Crime” is definitely not getting just any newbie. Instead, the series has welcomed former “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner, Brian Goluboff. Golubuff joined the crew during the beloved crime drama’s 13th season.

Meanwhile, “Organized Crime” will see further changeups. Ahead of season three, stand-in showrunner, Barry O’Brien, who joined as a co-executive producer, will head back to production. There, he’ll continue to serve as a writer and producer for the series.

Overall, the combination of a “Law & Order” veteran with a franchise new addition will definitely prove interesting for crossovers. Further, fans are worried that, with “Law & Order: SVU” only renewed through its 24th season, the shuffle in showrunners will affect the longevity of the NBC series. “SVU’s” last multi-season renewal took place in early 2020, alongside Dick Wolf’s other hit franchise, “One Chicago.”