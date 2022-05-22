‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kind of Crossovers Can We Expect on Season 24?

if there’s one thing the minds behind the Law & Order franchise know, it’s that fans love a good crossover event! The current seasons of the hit procedural dramas are coming to a close as we head into summer. However, we can’t help but wonder…what sort of crossovers do the Law & Order showrunners have in store for us during the next seasons? Primarily for our favorite detectives on Law & Order: SVU?

Right now, Law & Order fans have it made. The NBC primetime TV lineup includes some hardcore dramas from the franchise. There’s our longtime fan-favorite series, Law & Order: SVU, of course. But we’ve also had a blast following the detectives on the newest franchise additions, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the revival of the OG series, Law & Order. And, part of what makes these shows so intriguing is how they exist within the same universe. Making crossover appearances fair game on pretty much any episode.

Will Fans Be Seeing Some Major Cross-Over Events as Law & Order: SVU Heads Into Season 24?

Looking ahead to Law & Order: SVU’s 24th season, we know that we are in for some exciting stuff. The popular series is known for delivering some quality drama through exciting cases and developing storylines.

And, the latest season of the OG Law & Order brought us some familiar faces in the finale with an SVU crossover. In this episode, SVU’s Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) made a memorable appearance.

Now, we wonder, how good are the chances that SVU will be bringing in some OG series detectives, as well as detectives from the newest addition, Organized Crime?

The Law & Order Detectives May Operate in the Same Universe, But a Crossover Event Isn’t Always Easy

One thing that needs to be mentioned is the amount of work a crossover event takes in a franchise such as this one. First, the showrunners need to develop the perfect storyline that would draw these different detectives to the same case. After all, each Law & Order series, and the detectives within, have their own specialties. A crossover event requires a storyline that would bring all of these departments together.

However, the chances that each one of these popular shows will find a way to crossover with each other are fairly good looking forward, per Carter Matt. It just may take some time for the showrunners to put it together. In the meantime, we can expect to see a variety of mini-crossovers as filming for the 2022-2023 seasons begins.

A major crossover event pulling everyone in at once may take some massive planning. But small appearances are very possible. Appearances such as Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson stopping into the Law & Order offices in the show’s series finale, or Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler appearing across both SVU and the OG Law & Order revival.