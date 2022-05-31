‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why John Stamos Said His Role Was ‘Unlike Any Character I’ve Ever Seen’

He made an appearance on “Law & Order: SVU” as Ken Turner, but John Stamos admitted that playing the role was nothing he ever played before.

While speaking to TV Line in 2011, John Stamos admitted that the “Law & Order: SVU” role as a “reproductive abuser” scared the hell out of him. “He’s unlike any character I’ve seen,” Stamos revealed. The actor also declared that when he was first pitched the part, he had doubts about even being able to play it. “I said, ‘I can’t do this…. It makes no sense for someone like me.’”

“Law & Order: SVU” boss at the time, Neal Baer also spoke about giving John Stamos the role. “We wanted to see him in a light that he maybe hasn’t been in with other shows,” Baer explained. The showrunner then revealed that going with an actor who “more readily reads” as nefarious wouldn’t have worked for the production.

Despite his doubts, John Stamos continued on with the “Law & Order: SVU” role. “You get so caught up in being a celebrity these days that you forget why you’re a celebrity — because you’re an actor. And roles like this that scare you is where I should be going with my career. I really think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done on television.”

John Stamos and His Now Wife Recall Meeting on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ set

In November 2018, John Stamos and his now-wife, Caitlin McHugh, recalled their first meeting on the set of “Law & Order: SVU” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He was playing a character who wanted to knock up as many women as possible,” McHugh jokingly summarized. “And I happen to be the last person and he ended up knocking me up.”

John Stamos then declared, “I actually got her. Took a while but we did it!”

McHugh further discussed what drew her to John Stamos and why she knew he was the one she’d marry. “It was his heart, his philanthropic work, and also, to be honest, his love for Disney. They’re just childlike qualities that I really liked. I literally didn’t care much about him being an actor.”

In October 2017, Stamos and McHugh announced their engagement after one year of dating. They were married in February 2018 and had their son, Billy, in April 2018. Stamos further explained why it was so important to him to have children. “People are probably sick of me saying I always wanted a kid but it just happened and I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have.”

In regards to McHugh’s pregnancy and the birth of Billy, John Stamos added, “Caitlin, she’s been so graceful through this whole thing. [Her delivery] was about 20 minutes. A little baby came out and he looked just like Don Rickles.”