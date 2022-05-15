‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why the Season 23 Finale Is So Exciting for Carisi and Rollins

Will Carisi and Rollins finally take their relationship to the next level on the finale of Law & Order: SVU? Some events are certainly leading to that conclusion.

For years, the detectives have been playing the classic will they won’t they game. And it’s been almost painful for fans to watch their romance fall by the wayside time and time again. But it seems that the two may finally get their happy ending next week.

In the most recent installment titled Confess Your Sins to Be Free, Rollins was still out of town caring for her injured mother. And it seemed to be bad timing for Carisi, who needed a confidant after a deviant Catholic priest gave him a crisis of faith. But a conversation that Carisi had earlier in the episode teases that her absence hasn’t left him bitter. And wedding bells could be on the horizon.

Before the moral drama hit on the episode, Carisi went to visit a couple of priests at another church. And while he was there, he seemed to be on cloud nine while chatting about his missing lover. The detective made it clear that he hoped to marry Rollins. But he noted that “she hasn’t even said yes.” So the engagement process is “still [in the] early stages.”

Of course, the talk of marriage doesn’t mean that the plan will go off without a hitch. If Law & Order: SVU fans know anything, it’s that the series loves conflict. But with Benson and Stabler reuniting for the finale, it seems more likely that the writers would save the drama for them.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will See Benson And Stabler Reunite

Since the two became partners in the 90s, fans have been hoping to see them get together. But every time it looked probable, something got in the way. And since the duo now live on separate series, it’s unlikely that they’ll forge a romance. But the tension and chemistry are still there. So they’re bound to visit that next week.

And most importantly, Kelli Rollins will be back on the screen for the season finale. With the character missing so many episodes, it was worrisome that we’d have to go on summer hiatus without seeing her reunite with Carisi. But the promo proved that Rollins is back in New York. And the episode’s official synopsis also pegs her in a leading storyline.

As it reads, “the SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant’s table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial.”

Obviously, most fans are rooting that the couple finally catches a break. But no matter what happens, it won’t be long before we see it play out. The Law & Order: SVU series finale airs on NBC on Thursday, May 19th, at 9 p.m. ET.