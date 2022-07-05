‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why Season 24 Isn’t Coming to NBC in July

For police procedural fans, the summer months are brutal. There are currently three Dick Wolf universes – Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago – comprised of nine shows total. And they all follow the same annual schedule.

The season finales of all nine shows typically air in late May and go on a summer hiatus. They return in late September of the same year, but that’s a third of the year without a weekly dose of the beloved detectives, hospital staff, and first responders.

Like all Dick Wolf shows, Law & Order: SVU follows the same pattern. Unfortunately, this means Olivia Benson and her team will not return to NBC this month. Fans of the unbelievably successful police procedural have to wait until Thursday, September 22nd for a continuation of the Special Victims Unit’s story.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24 to Feature a New Showrunner

There’s no question that Law & Order: SVU is popular. It’s so popular, in fact, that while the average show lasts a mere 3-4 seasons, SVU is entering its 24th.

Additionally, despite its sister shows, Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, enjoying a high level of success as well, SVU continues to reign supreme in the ratings. It’s the longest-running primetime show in television history and only seems to gain steam over the years rather than slow down.

As it’s now seen over 20 years on air, it’s no surprise that SVU has gone through a staggering number of showrunners. Since its premiere, six producers have held the role. And with the premiere of Season 24, the titan of television is adding a seventh to the list.

Following his work on Season 23, long-time Law & Order showrunner Warren Leight stepped down from the position. For Warren, keeping the series afloat through the pandemic was a tough and stressful task. As such, he’s taking a much-needed break.

“The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous,” Leight explained on Twitter. “And I’ve decided to take a break… At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window. This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available.”

In his place, David Graziano will step into the role, leading the many returning stars, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino, to what will no doubt be another successful season.

‘SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano Praises Cast and Crew of Series

Though brand new to the Law & Order universe, David Graziano is already blown away by the professionalism and talent of the cast and crew. Following the news of his hiring, Graziano took to Instagram to praise his new colleagues.

“Court is now in session,” he wrote alongside an image of a writer’s meeting. “Jean Paul Sartre once said: ‘Hell is other people’. But if you ask me, the b—-rd was dead wrong.”

“EXHIBIT A: Yesterday was the first official day of the writer’s room for SVU Season 24,” he continued. “And this group of talented industry professionals turned this court set into a special kind of heaven.”