‘Law & Order: SVU’: Will the Show Kill Off Rollins?

While actress Kelli Giddish starred in shows like All My Children, Past Life, and Chase, she is most recognized for appearing in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Amanda Rollins. Since 2011, Giddish portrayed the character, leading her to become a fan favorite. Although thankful for the opportunity given to her by the series, the star admitted to new ventures ahead. She didn’t expand on what the future holds, but with her exit announced, fans have continuously theorized as to what will happen to Detective Amanda Rollins. Some suggested a happy ending for the character as others claimed Rollins will ultimately die. With nobody but Giddish and the showrunners knowing, it seems both sides might be somewhat right.

Premiering its 24th season on September 22, an SVU insider claimed that Detective Amanda Rollins will not die as a result of Kelli Giddish leaving the series. Instead, and spoiler alert, the detective will go through some type of traumatic loss. While still unclear, it is important to note that whatever happens will not only impact Rollins but her relationship with Peter Scanavino’s Carisi. Their romance continues to develop even now.

Kelli Giddish Thanks Dick Wolf And NBC For The Role

As for Kelli Giddish, she released a statement about her decision to leave, writing, “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years.”

Kelli Giddish, as mentioned above, didn’t forget to thank the producer of SVU, Dick Wolf and her co-star Mariska Hargitay for their impact on her character and career. “I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

With fans anticipating some heartbreaking news in the first episode of the new season, fans of both Rollins and Kelli Giddish could still see her in the future. If Detective Rollins ends up living through the traumatic experience and the season, the possibility of her returning down the road is almost certain. But again, with no details leaked and NBC reluctant to speak on Giddish’s character, it seems fans will have to wait to see what unfolds this season.

Although leaving with words of praise and thanks, a report from Variety detailed how the star’s exit was forced from those in charge after complications with her salary negotiations.