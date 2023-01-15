‘Law & Order: SVU’s Benson, Stabler Moment in New Trailer Has Fans Losing It

Fans are having fits over a new trailer that’s out for Law & Order: SVU and it shows Benson and Stabler close to kissing. But of course, they don’t kiss. Ah, the stress of long-time fans waiting for them to get close. This moment comes about after Benson was attacked by gang members targeting her at the time. That situation connects to a previous case she was working on. There was a threat to Noah, her son, in this matter. Thankfully, Stabler was there for her at that moment. NBC released this trailer through Spoiler TV.

These fans have been loyal to the show for years. They have been connected to the Benson-Stabler connection since it first came up. Mariska Hargitay plays Olivia Benson; Chris Meloni plays Elliot Stabler. While Stabler once was Benson’s partner in dealing with crime, Meloni left Law & Order: SVU a few years ago. But he did come back to the franchise and start up Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Will ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Get Their Long-Awaaited Payoff Between Benson and Stabler?

Of course, this has led to some crossover work between their shows. And it does not hurt that they remain close. This is where Law & Order: SVU fans can put their hopes into getting a kiss. They’ve been watching and listening very loyally for a long, long time. At some point, they will get the payoff that they desire. Maybe they won’t. Maybe the whole thing will get played out by show creator Dick Wolf for more ratings. Olivia opened up a little bit about her feelings for Elliot in what was Kelli Giddish’s last episode as Detective Amanda Rollins. We got a scene where Benson was starting to chat it up. Well, it was not the sheer focus of that episode so we didn’t get too far in her talk.

What are some fans’ expectations at this time? They either might be through the roof or getting cooled down, ScreenRant reports. Fans, as we have insinuated about, will remain dedicated to the show. They aren’t going anywhere. Hardcore fans want to see Benson and Stabler finally get together. Of course, no one knows when or if it will happen. The long-suffering fanbase may never get to see these two together romantically. It is one of those connections that may never get completely tied up. So, if you are of those fans who have been around since Season 1, then you will have to keep on watching. Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursday nights on NBC. Stay tuned to see if these two finally decide to pucker up and kiss on the show.