‘Law & Order: SVU’s Diane Neal Posts Epic Throwback From When She ‘First Met’ Ex-‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly

It was a marriage of some primetime television giants and some awesome tunes. Law & Order: SVU’s Diane Neal recently shared a throw-back moment on her Instagram page remembering a big evening. Big because it was the first evening in which the SVU star met soon-to-be costar and NCIS alum Michael Weatherly. It was also an evening in which the actress catches a performance from music icon, Paul Anka.

Law & Order: SVU’s Diane Neal Digs Into The ‘Vault’ Sharing A Memorable Night With Former NCIS Co-Star Michael Weatherly

In a Sunday, May 22 Insta post, Diane Neal shares a memory of the moment she first met her former NCIS costar, Michael Weatherly. It was an exciting evening, it seems, as the actress shares that this meeting came during a performance of iconic crooner Paul Anka.

#FromtheVaults,” the SVU star says in her Insta post.

“The night I first met #michaelweatherly,” Diane Neal adds.

The Instagram post includes a couple of photos from the memorable night as she and Weatherly “sat in the front row of a @paulankaofficial concert” in Monaco.

Diane Neal and Michael Weatherly Spent Some Seasons Together On CBS’s NCIS

Diane Neal became a regular on primetime television in 2003. This came when the actress took on the role of Law & Order: SVU’s Casey Novak. Neal played in this role, initially, for a few seasons from 2003 until 2008. She later reprised her SVU character between 2011 and 2012.

However, the actress is also known for her time on another primetime series; CBS’s long-running drama series NCIS. In this role, Neal portrays Coast Guard Investigative Special Agent, Abigail Borin. Borin first appears in the show’s seventh season. Which, NCIS fans know, puts her right in the middle of Michael Weatherly’s time on the series. Weatherly portrays NCIS officer Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons on the popular procedural. The actor exited the series in 2013.

When She’s Not Starring In Primetime Dramas, Diane Neal Is Tearing It Up On the Comedy Stage

Recently, Diane Neal has been taking to performing on-stage. However, these stage performances are different from her roles on SVU and NCIS. These performances bring the actress right into the stand-up comedy circle.

“Had an amazing show last night,” Diane Neal exclaims in a recent Instagram post after one of her stand-up performances.

“It was great to be back performing #standup with some amazing #comics,” the actress adds.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, support, and encouragement,” Neal continues in her January 20 Insta post.

“My friends, fans, and followers are the best,” she adds.