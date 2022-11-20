’Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Reacts to Major Actor Leaving the Show

The Law & Order: SVU family is getting prepared to say goodbye to one longstanding actor and character on there. Ice-T has his own thoughts about seeing Kelli Giddish leave the show. Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins, learned her fate earlier this year. It was not a decision that she made herself. Hardly. No, the call came from a higher place than Giddish or other cast members. No one is still quite sure what the reasoning for Giddish to be sent out is all about. Ice-T, though, isn’t happy about Giddish leaving the show at all.

“It’s a sad thing,” Ice-T told PEOPLE in an interview. “Me and Kelli were friends — dog friends and all that. We became close. Kelli’s been here 10 years. It came from the top of the mountain, you know? When I heard about it, I called to check on my pulse, like, ‘What’s going on?’ But this is the business we’re in, and they shuffle the deck occasionally. I’m not even sure she’s gone until they shoot that episode….because you never know. Kelli will be missed.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cast Still Shaking Heads Over Kelli Giddish Departure

Other cast members have expressed their displeasure about seeing Giddish leave. Mariska Hargitay was quite vocal about the decision and didn’t like it. Even showrunner David Graziano said the call came from above him. So, that really would leave either network executives or franchise creator Dick Wolf behind the decision. There also has been some speculation that salary negotiations broke down between the actress and the show.

Giddish, for her part, didn’t and does not want to leave but the call is out of her hands. It’ll be sad to see a character like hers no longer around on a regular basis. Could she come back again? Hey, we got Elliot Stabler to return albeit on a different show. Let’s hope that Giddish down the road can get a return, too. It would be something that the fans will really want to see in the long run.

Meanwhile, how will Law & Order: SVU send the character away? We have a little inside look at what happens in the December 8 episode. That’s called the fall finale, in case you did not know. OK, so it appears that Rollins and Sonny Carisi, her longtime love, played by Peter Scanavino, get married. And we find out about a new job for Rollins, too! What a great way to send the character off of the show. Well, longtime fans can tune into the fall finale and watch Giddish take her turn as Rollins one final time. For now.