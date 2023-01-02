‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Rings in 2023 With Incredible Throwback Pic of Mom Jayne Mansfield

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay decided to post up a pretty wild throwback photo of her mom, Jayne Mansfield. It appears that Mansfield is celebrating the turn of the clock herself. As we ring out the old and bring in the new, Hargitay gives us a glimpse at her famous mother. Fans were filling up the comments section with their approval of the snap.

Hargitay is back at work as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. She’s been on the show for a long, long time. Only Ice T, who plays Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, has been around almost as long as Hargitay. She plays Benson with style and grace. But she’s also tough when it is needed. Fans have been clamoring forever to see Benson get together with Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni. They have had moments here and there, but nothing that would lead fans to fully expect a romantic tandem to form. Both of them teased a kiss at the 2022 Emmys. Again, it was a tease and nothing happened. For fans of both characters, there’s been a lot of teasing going on over the years.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Talks About Hugging Chris Meloni

Meanwhile, what is it like for Hargitay to hug Meloni? She offered up her view of the situation in an interview with Access Hollywood. “When I see him, all the time, sometimes it hurts to actually hug him because his chest is so hard. I’m like, ‘Okay, sweetie…’,” Hargitay said. We do know that Meloni keeps in pretty good shape. In the past few months, Meloni posed in the buff for an advertisement for Peloton. Apparently, Meloni likes using the exercise equipment to keep himself looking good.

In other Mariska Hargitay-related news, it appears that the actress did her best to keep Kelli Giddish on the show. As you might know, Giddish is no longer on Law & Order: SVU at this time. Decisions were made at high levels of the show that forced Giddish out as Detective Amanda Rollins. In her final episode (for now), we saw her and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi get married. Hargitay reportedly fought to keep Giddish around. But it didn’t help matters at all. Rollins is now gone but will there be a chance for her to return? Anything is possible in the world of procedural television.

Let’s see if you are up today on your Emmy history and Hargitay. Do you know which season she won her Emmy for her work on SVU? It was in 2006 after the show’s seventh season. But the actress also has a slew of Emmy nominations to her name, too.