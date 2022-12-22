‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Husband Peter Hermann and 3 Kids

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU sometimes shares photos with her husband, actor Peter Hermann. This time, though, she is getting her entire family in on the action. On Tuesday, Hargitay, 58, posted photos on Instagram of her family visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She hosted the candlelight procession there at the famed location.

A family selfie was taken at the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. The Law & Order: SVU actress celebrated the “best ride in the galaxy” and she’s laughing alongside her husband, Peter Hermann, with their son August, 16, sitting behind them. Another photo has Hargitay and August joined by little brother Andrew, 11. They watched the full-lighted parade pass them by. Hargitay shared the photo and wrote in the caption, “Disney Magic.”

Mariska Hargitay Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Works On Balancing Home Life With Family

Then, she put up another photo where Hargitay is holding Andrew. They are watching a firework display take place at Walt Disney World. “Looks like the happiest place on earth?” Hargitay wrote in the caption. Back in June, Hargitay celebrated Hermann, 54, on Father’s Day on Instagram. It featured a rare photo of their three children.

Hargitay talked with PEOPLE about her home life with Hermann and their kids. It was in the cover story for the 2020 Women Changing the World issue. “Being at home, this is my happy place,” Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU said. “The idea of being home changes everything, and I can see it with my kids too, that idea of, ‘Oh, okay, Mama’s home, everything is fine.’ And in this house, it’s happy chaos when everyone is here.”

Hargitay, who is a Golden Globe winner for Law & Order: SVU, said that being a mother to her three kids is “the most important thing I’ll ever do.” She did admit that balancing all of these responsibilities can be hard at times, PEOPLE reports.

“There’s not enough hours in the day,” Hargitay said. “I’m on a TV show, and I have a foundation and three children and a husband, and they all need, as anything that you value does, a lot of focus and energy. Time is my most precious commodity now. I’ve had to think smarter to get more done.” But she also adds this caveat about her life. “I’ve always wanted this to be the joyful house,” she said. “So that gives me peace.” Hargitay can be seen on Thursday nights when Law & Order: SVU runs on NBC. It’s part of the Law & Order franchise that takes over the network’s Thursday night lineup.