‘Law & Order’: When Does the Revival Return for Season 22?

Law & Order Season 22 finally has a premiere date. And luckily, the wait to watch the story continue is nearly over.

According to NBC Insider, the series has confirmed that it will pick back up on Thursday, September 22. And it will return to its time slot on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

The first fall episode will mark Law & Order’s second season since taking a 12-year hiatus. The show originally came to an abrupt end in 2010, much to creator Dick Wolf’s chagrin.

“It was a political cancellation,” he told Variety. ” It shouldn’t have gone off the air when it did.”

Upon its ending, Wolf began working on a plan to bring his flagship courtroom drama back to the screen. Thanks to his devotion, NBC agreed to revive the series. And it hit primetime TV this past February.

Season 21 saw some new faces in the cast, including Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. But it also saw original stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprise their iconic roles. Anderson will not return this fall. However, Waterston will continue as the lead character.

NBC Renewed All Three ‘Law & Order’ Series For the 2022-2023 Season

The Law & Order reboot became an instant hit for the network. Upon debuting, it immediately jumped to NBC’s #1 series on Thursday nights with the 18-49 demographics. And it held steady throughout the duration of the season.

Thanks to the major feat, the network gave it a swift renewal on May 10th —along with renewals for the series’ sister shows, Special Victim’s Unit and Organized Crime.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC. And we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” NBC’s Lisa Katz shared in a press release.

“It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year,” she added.

After hearing the news, Wolf was quick to congratulate his team on its achievements. And he also reveled in the original series’ success after putting so many years of work into continuing the story.

“Dreams do come true,” he said. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television.”

“I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic,” he added.