‘Law & Order’: Who Will Replace Anthony Anderson on the Show?

Not long after Law & Order star (and alum) Anthony Anderson broke the news to his fans that he would not be returning to the series for season 22, another big announcement hit social media. This announcement brought the news of the addition of Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks to the hit NBC TV drama series. Now, as we prepare for the long-awaited 22nd season premiere of the recently revived series, fans are learning that Mehcad Brooks’ character will likely be stepping into the popular show to replace Anderson.

“I’m humbled, honored, grateful,” notes Mehcad Brooks in an Instagram post introducing him as an addition to the award-winning crime-drama series. Brooks adds that his addition to the Law & Order cast is invigorating.

“Stick to your manifestations,” the actor continues in his inspiring Insta message. Mehcad Brooks goes on to tell his fans to “believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work.”

Brooks continues on, sending heartfelt thank you’s to his “incredible team, my family, friends.” He also adds that he is grateful for the producers on the series as well as the “network, studio and fans.”

Law & Order Revival Saw The Return Of Some Of Our Favorite Detectives

In 2010 the original Law & Order series signed off the air on NBC due to what the show’s Executive Producer Dick Wolf referred to as a “political cancellation.”

However, despite the lack of new episodes added to the series, the popular crime drama remained a fan favorite for the next decade. So fans were of course excited when Dick Wolf announced in 2021 that Law & Order would be returning for season 21 in the winter of 2022.

Despite the lack of new episodes, the popularity of the series never died, and 12 years later, Dick Wolf prepared to create the long-awaited 21st season of the beloved crime drama. And, some of the show’s original cast was excited to join the series Including Sam Waterston who plays ADA Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson who portrays detective Kevin Bernard.

“We were two weeks out from ending our show Black-ish,” Anderson explains in a discussion with People before the 21st Law & Order season premiere.

“They made the announcement that Law & Order was coming back,” Anderson continues. “So I picked up the phone and called Dick Wolf up and said, ‘Hey, Dick. Is it true?’”

“I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m a free agent as of November 19th,’” the actor relates. “And [Dick Wolf] was like, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.’”

Anderson Signs A One-Year Contract, But Always Planned To Move On

Sources close to the actor note that Anderson’s choice to not return in the show’s 22nd season was the plan all along. It has been noted that Anderson found it important to support Dick Wolf in the series revival. However, he planned to move on after one year.