‘Law & Order’s Elisabeth Rohm Reveals Whether She’d Return to the Show

Actress Elisabeth Röhm has spent some time in the Law & Order stratosphere and apparently is pondering a return. For longtime fans, they know that Röhm played Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn between 2001-05. Yet the star would leave Law & Order to reportedly pursue other opportunities in the world of show business. With the show coming back to NBC last season, would Röhm be up to returning and playing Southerlyn?

“I’ll be honest — I would absolutely say yes to being asked to the dance,” Röhm told The List in an interview. “I love this show. I love Dick Wolf and the whole Wolf Entertainment camp, and I loved playing that character [Serena Southerlyn]. It’s smart TV; it’s responsible TV. Again, it’s also ripped from the headlines and all of that. But I really, really loved my years on ‘Law & Order,’ so I would absolutely consider doing that again.”

‘ Law & Order’ Fans Might Closely Watch For Actress’ Possible Return

This show does keep rolling along into another season. It’s been dealing with the departure of actor Anthony Anderson from its lineup. Still, there probably is plenty of room for Röhm to come on back. People who love this show know the characters and their histories like a book. It might not take too much time to catch them up with Southerlyn at all.

With her admitting that she’s open to appearing again on Law & Order, it might be something to watch out for. Right now, the franchise is dealing with another high-profile exit from its world. We’ve learned that Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU, will be out this coming season.

This was something that fans and probably even her costars did not see happening. What we have learned about this situation is that the decision to dump her and the Rollins character came from a place above the cast and crew. Heck, even Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the show, reportedly pulled for Giddish to stay on board.

But the decision has been made, and now she’s almost gone. Don’t expect to see her popping up on Law & Order. Then again, maybe Wolf will find a place for her on another show. There is some history to that being done. Remember what happened with Dylan McDermott? He was starring in the Organized Crime show but eventually would move over to star in FBI: Most Wanted on CBS as a different character. Fans will be watching Law & Order on Thursday nights on NBC, especially this season as it’s part of a three-show crossover event. Catch Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim, and the rest of that show’s cast kick off the storyline, which will focus on one case.