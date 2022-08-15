LOOK: ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Poses With His Stunt Double in New Post

Chris Meloni took a minute out of shooting to join other Wolf Studios casts members in honoring their stunt doubles. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star posed for a picture with his stunt double lookalike. This was part of an effort by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf’s production company, Wolf Studios, to honor their stunt crew. The image was later shared by the production company’s official Instagram, along with other cast members with their stunt performers.

“Seeing double? Let’s give some love to our amazing stunt actors,” the post was captioned. Chris Meloni is clearly proud of his stuntman, with his arm draped around the man. Of course, the pair are dressed identically in leather jackets and black jeans. Both sport shaved heads, perhaps a sign of commitment from the younger stunt performer.

Three other shows’ stunt performers are profiled alongside the Law & Order: Organized Crime player. Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos with her lovely stunt double was the second image. Rounding out the series of pictures are two from FBI, one featuring some high kicks.

One Law & Order star discovered the importance of stunt performers the hard way

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was injured on set in 2009. She suffered a partially collapsed lung while performing her own stunt. Stunts were not uncommon for the talented actress, as she acknowledged that for the last decade, she has been performing her own on the show. However, about three months later, she realized something was seriously wrong. She felt it while taking a stroll on the beach. “I felt this sharp pain, sort of like someone had stabbed me. I went down on one knee and just couldn’t catch my breath, she told Redbook at the time.

X-rays told a story of a gravely serious injury. “My right lung was 50 percent collapsed, the Law & Order: SVU star said. “I began to panic. I was so scared.” After surgery, she recovered and was told her right lung was now stronger than the left. “Then, on March 5, it happened again. “I was one out of 1000, statistically.”

After the accident, Hargitay revealed that she now employs stunt doubles to assist her. She has even boasted that she has three in order to avoid another incident. Of course, long-time Law & Order: SVU fans wouldn’t want anything to happen to Hargitay or Meloni.

Chris Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise after nearly a decade away. The actor admits there were some jitters getting back into character after all of these years. “All of a sudden, the day is there, and you go, “OK, well, what the hell? Let’s jump in.” And it was seamless, and I was shocked,” he told TV Line.