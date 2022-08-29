LOOK: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Incredible Throwback From Her Wedding Day

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann have been by each other’s sides for nearly two decades now. The couple met all the way back in 2001 on the set of the popular NBC crime-drama TV series when Hermann joined the SVU cast as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Now, the couple is celebrating 18 years of marriage. And Hargitay is celebrating the milestone with a sweet throwback Instagram post featuring the couple as we often see them, smiling and clearly living their best life!

“Eighteen years,” the Law & Order: SVU star says in her Sunday, August 28 Insta post.

The black and white throwback pic features the couple on their wedding day. Hargitay is laughing and clapping at something that is just beyond the photo’s frame. She is sitting on her new husband’s lap as he smiles and holds his bride close.

“Grateful,” Hargitay writes in her Insta message.

“In love,” she adds. “Together.”

Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay First Met Hermann In The SVU Squadroom

Overall, Peter Hermann has been in nearly 40 episodes of the hit NBC drama series. His first appearance came fairly early in the show’s run in 2001. This episode, titled Monogamy ran in the winter of 2002 and featured the classic TV icon, John Ritter as the guest star.

The couple hit it off immediately both feeling an instant connection to each other. Mariska Hargitay has said that she knew almost instantly that Peter Hermann was the “one” for her. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star says, she felt this on the couple’s very first date!

“As a little girl you’re told, ‘Oh, when it’s the right person, you’ll know. You’ll know,’” Mariska Hargitay recalls in a 2019 interview with People.

“But listen,” the star adds.

“I had been engaged previously,” Mariska Hargitay relates. “And I never knew.”

Hargitay ‘Just Started Sobbing’ When She Realized Hermann Was ‘The One’

The couple’s first date was at a church service, and Hargitay remembers how she began sobbing during the service because of one thing…she knew for sure that she had found “the one” in Hermann.

“I just started sobbing,” Mariska Hargitay tells People in the 2019 interview. The SVU star adds that Hermann didn’t realize what was happening. He thought she was responding to the service.

“Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service,” Hargitay remembers.

“No, it was because I was just overwhelmed,” she explains “Realizing he was the one.”