Crew Member Killed on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Set in New York City

On Monday (July 19th), the NYPD confirmed that a man was killed on the “Law & Order: Organized Crime’s” set in New York City.

According to Entertainment Weekly, an unidentified 31-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle at 229 N. Henry Street at 5:15 a.m. local time in Brookyln’s Greenpoint area, which is near the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set. Then an assailant opened his car door and shot him multiple times in both the face and neck.

The man was then rushed to the NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull medical center. But was pronounced dead a little before 6 a.m. Detective Adam Navarro spoke to the media outlet and said that no arrests have been made. However, he did describe the male assailant as being around 5’4” with a thin build and a medium complexion. The man was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The detective further explained that it was unclear whether the unidentified victim was a direct employee of “Law & Order: Organized Crime’s” production. He may also be contracted to be “parking enforcement” in order to make sure that no one parks in the location of the set.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is currently filming its third season. The show first premiered in April 2021 and stars former “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni. He reprises his role as Detective Elliot Stabler.

NBC Release Statement After Man Killed Outside ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Set

Following the incident outside the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set, NBC and Universal Television released a statement to Deadline.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” the statement reads. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and his friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Deadline also reports that the victim has not been named as the family has not been notified at this time. Another security guard who witnessed the deadly encounter told New York Daily that everything happened so quickly and too fast. “I don’t even know who would this or why or what. It was quiet. [There was] just a pop and the dude ran. I looked out my side mirror window and I seen him running towards Nassau.”

An area resident also told the media outlet, “Then [there was] a car sound, and then yelling. I guess people were freaking out. It seems kind of detached from everyday life around here, it’s not the kind of thing you’d expect from the block.”

The resident added that film crews are quite common in the area. “They shoot a lot over here, so the parking routine is pretty normal – them setting up cones, moving their cars. [There are] plenty of parking spots at 5 a.m. I have no idea what happened.”