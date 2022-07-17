Mariska Hargitay Takes Big Leap Before Start of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a final moment in the blissful vacation sunshine with production of Law & Order: SVU cranking up this next week.

On Sunday, the SVU star posted a photo on her Instagram feed. She’s taking a big leap into something. Peter Hermann, her husband, snapped the photo. And the two were in Capes d’Antibes, a resort town in the South of France. The Law & Order: SVU star added this caption:

“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” And yes, that’s a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson. She finished the quote with the @carpediem hash tag. So be like Mariska, seize the day.

Law & Order: SVU Production Starts This Next Week

Hargitay and Hermann, who also is a recurring character on Law & Order: SVU, have been traveling in Europe for much of the summer. And she’s been dropping snapshots along the way. Yes, we’d like to exchange places and vacation destinations. She’s posted photos from Croatia, Italy and England and now France.

But alas, she’ll come back to reality soon. And that’s playing Olivia Benson on the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU. Ice-T, who portrays Odefin “Fin” Tutuola, already said his social media good byes to vacation. Six days ago, Ice-T showed the view from his window (with said window being on a plane). He tweeted: “SVU starts filming Season 24 next week. Vacation is over. Let’s go!” And he tagged Wolf Entertainment, which created the Law & Order franchise, along with the One Chicago shows on Wednesday and CBS’ entire Tuesday lineup of FBI themed shows. Yes, it’s a busy time there, since all nine shows are debuting the third week in September.

Law & Order: SVU premieres Sept. 22.

SVU starts filming Season24 next week! Vacation is over.. Let’s go! ⁦@WolfEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/LZySWtGOdH — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 11, 2022

With Hargitay Out of Country, Meloni Did a Thing

And here’s something Hargitay missed. Remember Chris Meloni, her old partner on Law & Order: SVU? While Hargitay was frolicking in Europe, Meloni did a naked workout commercial for Peloton. The video had a definitive Law & Order theme to it as Meloni showed off all his different workouts as he did them in the buff. (There were some strategically placed pixels to blur out Meloni’s privates.) In a People interview two months ago, Meloni said he worked out at home in the nude. That was the genesis of a future viral moment.

Ice-T weighed in on his former co-worker. “OK.. My guy Chris Meloni is a WILD MF! I’m done… lol.” And he retweeted the Meloni commercial. Meloni also had shared the video, which Twitter slapped with a “sensitive content” warning. Meloni played Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU for 12 years. And on the show, he had five children. The actors who played the five kids even had a text conversation about TV Dad and his workout nudity.

But Hargitay has yet to acknowledge her good friend’s newest work. If you missed the video, check out the Meloni tweet.