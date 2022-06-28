Mary Mara Dead at 61: Social Media Mourns ‘Law & Order’ Actress’ Death

After news broke that Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles on major TV shows such as “E.R.,” “Ray Donavan,” and “Law and Order,” passed away, many have taken to social media to mourn the loss.

According to reports, Mara died at 61 on Sunday in an apparent drowning accident. Her body was later discovered in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Now, many are posting their condolences to the actress on social media.

“Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing,” wrote Jon Lindstrom in a Twitter post. “We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in L.A. She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P.”

Someone else sadly penned, “I had the absolute pleasure of working with Mary Mara for 2 great years. Consummate pro, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being. She was kind enough to participate in a table read of one of my earliest scripts. R.I.P. Mary. You’ll be missed.”

In addition, another former colleague added, “Worked with Mary on a movie. She was super supportive of everyone on set and very good to me. This is very sad.”

Mary Mara remembered for iconic TV and film roles

After the news broke, Mara’s rep also spoke highly of the tenured actress. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. She had a terrific sense of humor and a unique outlook on life. I still remember the first time that I saw her onstage in Mad Forest in ’92. She was utterly captivating, well loved, and will be missed.”

According to a New York State Police press release, local police officers responded to a call on Sunday around 8:10 a.m. E.T. for a “possible drowning.” First responders later arrived on the scene and “discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River.”

According to authorities, “The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will soon perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. During her career, Mara starred in various T.V. shows and movies, including recurring roles on shows like “Dexter,” “The Practice” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

She was also most recognizable for her roles in “Nash Bridges,” “E.R.,” and “Ray Donovan.” Her film credits included Mr. Saturday Night and Love Potion #9. Her last role was in the 2020 film Break Even. According to her IMDb, she has over 80 acting credits.

According to a family spokesperson, before her passing, she was staying at her sister’s house for the summer.

Additionally, Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, Katie Mersola; her sister, Martha Mara; another sister and a brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and nephew, Christopher Dailey, according to her obituary.