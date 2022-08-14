Mother of ‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Killed Near Set Speaks Out for Justice

Last month, Law & Order and NBC alike mourned the death of one of its crew members. 31-year-old parking assistant Johnny Pizzaro was murdered near the show’s set, and up to now, his killer has not been found. Previously though, a little less than a year before the most recent tragedy occurred, another Law & Order affiliate was killed in cold blood. Now, his mother continues to seek justice.

According to the New York Post, 21-year-old Law & Order extra Jayquan “JJ” Lewis had stepped inside the B.H. Gourmet Deli in New York’s Fordham Manor to buy a bottle of water when a gunman opened fire and shot and killed the TV extra. Marisol Sanchez (47), the slain man’s mother, is now speaking out about her son’s lack of justice on the one-year anniversary of his death.

In beginning her address to NY’s justice system, she wrote, “What happened to [Jayquan ‘JJ’ Lewis] is an injustice that has tormented me for the past year. There is so much gunfire going on. It’s senseless.”

Lewis’s 2021 death marks just one as the result of a “senseless” shooting. Following Pizzaro’s death on Law & Order‘s set, the New York City’s mayor’s office spoke out about rising gun violence.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority,” the office noted at the time. “No shooting is acceptable. Which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets.”

Still, the violence ensues, and Sanchez has vowed to find justice for Lewis.

‘Law & Order’ Extra’s Mother Calls Out NYC Officials for ‘Insane’ Bail Reform Laws

On the anniversary of her son’s death, Marisol Sanchez spoke about the things that comfort her. She revealed in her statement how Lewis’s room remains the same a year later. However, she specifically claims the justice system has failed him as a result of negative stereotypes. In her letter, she highlights the assumption that he ran with gangs. Instead, she insisted, “He was a good kid. He wanted to be an actor and loved all types of music,” naming off Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, and Bon Jovi.

Of her son’s death, Sanchez said, “Even though my heart is broken over this, I have not given up on New York City. But things need to change. I plead with the elected official reading this that we must change the bail reform laws. It’s insane how criminals are being arrested and released the same day for felony crimes.”

In concluding her emotional statement, Sanchez called for justice once more.

“I want justice for my son,” she insisted again. “I want his murderer to be caught…[and] held responsible for what he did. These shootings have to stop.”

For now, the Law & Order extra’s mother plans to stay in the home that her son once occupied with her. While gun violence is on the rise, she shared that she and Lewis shared too many “happy memories” there. Sanchez fondly recalled movie nights with Chinese food and “plenty of laughs.”