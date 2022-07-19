NBC Speaks Out After ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed on Set in NYC

NBC is speaking out after news that a crew member was shot and killed on the set of the popular TV crime drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. In a statement released shortly after news of the tragedy was released, NBC states the network is “working with local law enforcement” as the investigation continues.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television notes in a recent statement.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate,” the statement continues. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Tragedy Hits On The Set Of Law & Order: Organized Crime

According to reports, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot while sitting in his car. The tragedy occurred on the set of the most recent Law & Order spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, police reports say. Information identifying the victim has not yet been released, as the family has not yet been notified.

Reports not that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in New York City’s Greenpoint early this morning. The shooting occurred at around 5:15 a.m. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

An area resident present at the time of the tragic shooting reports that “[there was] a car sound, and then yelling.” According to the witness, a lot of “people were freaking out.”

“It seems kind of detached from everyday life around here,” the report notes.

“It’s not the kind of thing you’d expect from the block,” the resident continues.

The witness adds that film crews are quite common in the area. “They shoot a lot over here, so the parking routine is pretty normal,” the statement notes. “Them setting up cones, moving their cars. [There are] plenty of parking spots at 5 a.m. I have no idea what happened.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at the time of this reporting.

The Chris Meloni-Led Crime Drama Series Was Filming Its Third Season When The Shooting Occurred

The most recent spin-off series from the original Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime was filming its third season when the tragic shooting occurred. This series stars former Law & Order: SVU player Christopher Meloni as the fan-favorite detective Elliot Stabler. However, Stabler has now stepped away from the Special Victims Unit. Working now for the New York City organized crime unit.

The popular NBC crime drama series is one of many to be added to the extensive Law & Order franchise series catalog. Organized Crime follows the detectives in the bureau as they work to take down some of New York City’s most violent criminals, and the illegal businesses taking over the streets.