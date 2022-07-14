Olivia Benson Trends on Twitter, Real ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Will Know Exactly Why

Across its eight series, dozens of seasons, and hundreds upon hundreds of episodes, the Law & Order universe has countless incredible characters, from despicable criminals to captivating heroes. That said, one character undeniably reigns supreme above them all.

In the world of Law & Order, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is queen. Fans accepted the detective as their benevolent leader long ago. Though there are many characters whom viewers hold in high regard, none come close to Olivia.

For decades now, fans have watched Olivia’s growth as a character. She’s faced countless traumatic incidents, put away hundreds of criminals, risen through the ranks of the unit, and made many friends (and enemies) along the way.

There’s one thing, however, that the beloved captain has yet to obtain, and that is her true love, her longtime best friend and partner, Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni).

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Continue Their Campaign for a Benson-Stabler Romance

Law & Order: SVU fans have begged for the relationship between Benson and Stabler to turn romantic for years. And while Law & Order, as well as Mariska and Chris themselves, love nothing more than to tease such a relationship, it’s never actually happened.

“Chriska” fans, however, are relentless. To them, each new season and episode presents another opportunity to campaign for the couple. And sometimes, they don’t need any motivation at all. A Benson-Stabler campaign will simply appear online now and then.

Today, SVU fans decided it was a good day for a reminder of their demands for a Benson-Stabler romance, so they took to Twitter to do just that. “Olivia Benson deserves love,” one fan wrote along with a video illustrating the relationship between Benson and Stabler. “For real I’m tired of her thinking she doesn’t deserve love.”

Olivia Benson in her blessed era tbh https://t.co/lBagkuhjTI — Rhys 🫶✨ (@ParadoxicalRhys) July 14, 2022

Then Came the Peloton Ad

As luck would have it, Peloton dropped an ad right in the middle of the Law & Order: SVU conversation. Now, what does Peloton have to do with Benson and Stabler? How could an exercise bike possibly be relevant to fans’ vehement demands for romance?

Well, you see, this isn’t just any exercise equipment ad. This one features Chris Meloni exercising naked for over a minute. So, as you can imagine, the conversation devolved into pure chaos.

OLIVIA BENSON GONNA BE GETTING THIS ELLIOT I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG https://t.co/EOH6elVlVt — hunter (@huuntresss) July 14, 2022

From that moment on, the conversation switched from “Olivia and Elliot are going to be so cute together” to something far more salacious. The vast majority of the comments are now fans prematurely congratulating Olivia on her extremely muscular not-yet-but-maybe-almost-boyfriend.

Both Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni have admitted that their characters “love” each other, but only time will tell if the iconic friendship will finally develop into romance.