Ryan Reynolds Has a Hilarious Reaction to Chris Meloni’s Viral Naked Peloton Ad

Peloton has become one of the most popular brands in exercise since its debut in 2012 and now, thanks to Law & Order star Chris Meloni, it’s about to get a whole lot bigger. In honor of National Nude Day, Peloton partnered with Meloni to draw attention to its app, but that’s not the only thing that caught our eye. After viewing the ad, Ryan Reynolds, who’s seen as much success in film as Meloni has with Law & Order, went on to share his hilarious reaction on Twitter.

This is a crime scene. Not an ad. https://t.co/nZucUQluM0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 14, 2022

“This is a crime scene,” Reynolds joked, “Not an ad.”

However, many Law & Order/Chris Meloni fans seem to disagree.

“It may be a crime scene for you,” one of Meloni’s fans wrote. “[I]t is justice for me.”

“The blur is the true crime,” another joked.

Taking to the comments, other Ryan Reynolds followers shared equally hysterical responses after viewing the Chris Meloni ad.

“I feel like a special victim due to his unit,” one of Reynolds’ followers commented. Another wrote, “I lost it at…’Are you okay back there?'” at which, I think many other Law & Order fans did too.

So, in addition to solving some of New York’s worst crimes, Chris Meloni is also, apparently, a major advocate for exercising in the nude.

Chris Meloni’s Hysterical Peloton Commercial Takes Root In His Actual Workouts

Chris Meloni’s Peloton ad may have shocked some Law & Order fans, however, his nude workout wasn’t just a one-time thing. Fans of the Dick Wolf-produced drama really began paying attention to the actor’s workout routine and his physique when a Law & Order crew member voiced a complaint about how Meloni is constantly working out on set.

Per OK! magazine, the source specifically said, “Chris always thought he was the cat’s meow, but now his head has gotten even bigger.” The source revealed, “he’s got a whole gym on set, and anytime there’s a break in shooting, he begins working out. When he starts doing splits and clapping pushups, people can’t help but roll their eyes.”

Following the unnamed source’s harsh criticism of Meloni, the actor didn’t exactly take offense. Instead, he took to Instagram, and parodied the comments. Meloni did a full split on set while what seems to be most of the crew looked on. In a jokingly exaggerated manner, one crew member says the Elliot Stabler actor has a “super ego.”

After sharing the hilarious clip on Instagram, Meloni was interviewed about it, and it was there he revealed he exercises in the nude at home.

“I work out naked,” he previously shared. “It’s my gym. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that.”