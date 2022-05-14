Some ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Scratching Their Heads at Olivia in the Latest Episode

We know that Law & Order: SVU character Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, is one tough cookie but fans are in a tizzy. Some of her recent words and actions in the show’s latest episode make some of them sick. Benson runs into Burton Lowe, played by Aidan Quinn. Burton has a history of bad behavior and too much booze. He wants to make amends for his earlier actions. What did Olivia do?

She wants to forgive Lowe but his past history of abusing women leaves her in a situation. Benson initially tells him to go apologize and make amends to the other women. But he comes back to her and even tells her that he has feelings for Olivia. Lowe tells her that he loves her. For Olivia, she went to one of Lowe’s Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and it struck a chord in her. Maybe he really did want to seek forgiveness and redemption.

For some of the Law & Order: SVU fans, this narrative was too much to handle. One writes via Twitter, “olivia benson admitted that this man sexually assaulted her and went on to say she loved him? because he was trying to right his wrongs? sexual assault, no matter how you spin it, should never be associated with love. that is a harmful message to anyone who went through similar.”

Another one says, “This redemption arc was not needed. You are allowing this man to make excuses for the CRIMES he committed just so his conscious [spl conscience] is eased. Olivia Benson can get closure, but it’s almost like this man isn’t a serial groomer? We remember that right? #SVU”. Benson, in the show’s final interaction between the two characters, says that she wants to forgive him. But that’s not going to fully happen just yet. We guess that there will be some future crossing of the paths with these characters again.

A Good Moment For Olivia Happens To Be When She’s Involved In Rape Case

While we have been focusing on a current moment in the Olivia Benson story arc, here’s one of her best moments from Season 4. This revolves around a rape case and here’s the issue for Olivia. She needed a victim of the rapist to testify personally and in front of him. Both the victim and her counselor were involved in the case, too. The good moment happens to be that she’s able to bring a perp to justice.

Law & Order: SVU is one of NBC’s best-performing shows. It has been part of the network’s Thursday night lineup and is now sandwiched between the OG show and Organized Crime.