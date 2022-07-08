This ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Guest Star Ended Up As Tim Allen’s Daughter on ‘Last Man Standing’

Remember that time when Amanda Fuller played a sneaky killer on Law & Order: SVU? She was nothing like her more familiar character — Kristin Baxter on Last Man Standing.

We take you to the fall of 2010 and the Law & Order: SVU episode called “Wet,” which ran Oct. 13. So let’s set the table. This was SVU season 12. No one knew it at the time, but it turned out to be Christopher Meloni’s last season playing Elliot Stabler on SVU. NBC cut him loose in early 2011 after Meloni asked for more money. But Meloni, after a 10-year absence, came back to the Law & Order universe in April, 2021.

Here’s the plot summary for “Wet”: “New A.D.A. Mikka Von is brought in to prosecute a case involving a professor accused of killing an attorney for a big cola company because their policies threaten free water supplies, but her first case may be her last.”

Fuller played Emma Brooks, a New York heiress who was raised by her grandmother. Fuller, who now is 37, still was a couple of years away from accepting the role of Kristin Baxter, Tim Allen’s oldest daughter on Last Man Standing. She’s been acting since she was nine years old, so by the time she reached Law & Order: SVU, she was a seasoned pro. And in this episode, she had to portray a recovering addict with a secret love life who was desperate for her grandmother’s love.

This episode of Law & Order: SVU featured all the old-school characters. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

This Law & Order: SVU Episode Started with a Strange Murder

Plus, you’ll never believe her murder weapon, but we’ll get to that. At the start of Law & Order: SVU, police discover a dead woman in a park fountain. It appears she was raped. But video showed the woman acting strangely before her death. She solicited a man and asked for sex. And she was sweaty hot. It turns out the woman, who was named Lindsay, was an executive at a company that manufactured soft drinks. And no, she wasn’t the type to cruise through parks late at night trying to meet men.

Cause of death turned out to be toxic mushrooms from South America. There were four different types of poison ‘shrooms found in her digestive system. Why would someone want to poison her? It’s what the woman did for a living that bothered other folks. She marketed sugary soft drinks to children. And her company was trying to buy water rights from Upstate New York.

Two years after her guest star turn in Law & Order: SVU, Fuller joined the cast of Last Man Standing. (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Lindsay had worked with Emma and her grandmother to raise money for charity. Emma claimed Lindsay was her best friend and mentor. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler traced the mushrooms to eccentric college researcher Vincent Prochik. Benson smelled the mushroom mix Prochik was boiling. She complained about being hot and passed out. But although Prochik confessed to the murder, he didn’t know all the details. Stabler unsuccessfully tried to point that out to the judge. But it didn’t take long to trace the crime to Emma, who put the mushroom’s in the woman’s salad. Her grandmother disowned her.

This Law & Order: SVU episode also had another interesting twist. Paula Patton appeared as ADA Mikka Von, who’d just moved from Chicago. But by the end of the episode, Mikka got a pink slip for pulling a dirty trick in court. Patton actually was supposed to stay longer in the SVU cast. But the show released her from her contract when she was offered a screen test for Mission Impossible 4.