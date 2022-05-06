Watch ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Do a Full Split on Set

Law & Order star Chris Meloni is no stranger to exercise. In fact, the actor has done multiple interviews discussing his fitness regimen over the years, as fans are amazed that a man in his 60s can remain in such fantastic shape. Not everyone is a fan of Meloni’s dedication to his physique, however. One person went as far as to imply those on set are fed up with his constant exercise.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the unnamed source had some pretty harsh words for the ripped TV crime fighter. “Chris always thought he was the cat’s meow, but now his head has gotten even bigger,” the source said. “Now he’s got a whole gym on set, and anytime there’s a break in shooting, he begins working out. When he starts doing splits and clapping pushups, people can’t help but roll their eyes.”

Though the source admits that Mariska Hargitay adores Chris Meloni, they claim that even his best friend finds him annoying on occasion. “They stayed close even after he left the show way back in 2011, and now that he’s returned to the franchise, their characters cross over regularly,” the source explained. “Mariska is one of his biggest fans, but even she thinks Chris is silly sometimes. Truth is, there’s nothing as annoying as a guy who’s always strutting his stuff.”

Well, Chris Meloni couldn’t just ignore such disparaging remarks, but they didn’t seem to bother him, either. In true Chris Meloni fashion, the actor responded not with words but with…a full split in front of the “annoyed” Law & Order crew.

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Responds to Harsh Interview With a Full Split

After posting the entirety of the source’s comments to his Instagram account, referring to himself as “Super Ego” in the caption, Meloni took his response a step further. In his most recent Instagram post, Chris Meloni does a full split while a dozen or so Law & Order crew members watch him from behind.

As he eases into a split, a crew member out of the frame says, “Alright, Chris. They’re ready for you on set.” Meloni, comfortably resting on the ground with his feet pointing in opposite directions, responds, “I still have a hundred pushups to do.” The crew around him collectively groans while throwing down their equipment and storming off, saying the Law & Order star has a “super ego.”

“It’s not just criminals that are busted on [Organized Crime],” Meloni wrote in the caption.

While it’s possible that a handful of Law & Order crew members dislike Chris Meloni’s habits on set, the unnamed source certainly doesn’t speak for all of them. After all, they agreed to be in the Instagram video poking fun at the source’s comments.

As many crew members and actors alike have said, the Law & Order set couldn’t be a more welcoming space. And though one “insider” is obviously salty, the majority of the team enjoy each other’s company, bulging muscles and all.