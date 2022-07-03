WATCH: ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Celebrates July 4th ‘Italian Style’

For Chris Meloni of Law & Order: Organized Crime, celebrating July 4th is cool and stuff but he’s adding a little Italian touch to it. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the NBC police drama, is hanging out with his kids here. It seems like they are all working together to have a stellar dinner ready to chow down. Well, you might not chow down some Italian food but it’s July 4th. We think a little fun when enjoying dinner might take place. Anyway, check out this video that Meloni shared on Saturday night on Instagram. It just might make you hungry, too.

Fans were eagerly expressing their happiness and joy over this fest of food. Some even wanted to know if they could come over and join the family. Meanwhile, you can get ready to see Meloni come on back as Stabler next season. His show will follow, as has been the case, Law & Order: SVU which stars Mariska Hargitay. Yeah, we all know that Stabler worked closely with Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.

Chris Meloni of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Is Good Friends With Ice-T

Here’s hoping for a crossover between both shows next season. Both shows are so good and come from the world of Dick Wolf. He has gotten the Thursday night on NBC deal nailed down. Heck, last season saw the resurrection of the O.G. show Law & Order starring Sam Waterston. You better believe that one also comes back in the fall and will kick off the franchise night right there.

Many of you have watched Meloni work with Hargitay, but he also has shared screen time with Ice-T. The actor-musician plays “Fin” Tutuloa on SVU and is always worth keeping an eye on when the show airs. Some fans, though, might wonder if Meloni and Ice-T are friends in real life. Ice-T got down to the nitty-gritty of it all in an interview with Hollywood Life. “He’s fun,” Ice-T said of Meloni. “We’re very similar. You got two alpha males, you know what I’m saying? So me and him understand each other.” He would go on to say that Hargitay also was happy to see Meloni come back into the fold after he left SVU.

One solid storyline on Organized Crime last season involved Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. They could have run that one for a long, long time. But the actor would find himself getting another gig on a Wolf show. Not on NBC, though. McDermott would go to CBS and find a role on FBI: Most Wanted. Meloni will have to find another bad guy to chase down next season.