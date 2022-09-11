WATCH: ‘Law & Order’ Reveals Trailer for Epic ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

In case you did not know, Law & Order will be having a massive crossover event later in the month of September on NBC. It will involve the O.G. show, SVU, and Organized Crime. A new trailer has been released and it shows some of our favorite characters in it. In the trailer, we get a chance to see Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, Ice-T, Sam Waterston, and a brief look at Kelli Giddish.

Of course, news has been breaking from the franchise that Giddish will be leaving SVU. She’s played Detective Amanda Rollins on the show and has been a steady hand in the cast. Well, the show recently decided to drop Giddish from the show that she’s been in for a period of time. It’ll be a sad thing to see her leave because she is so good there. Well, take look at this trailer and get ready for the September 22 crossover event.

Catch A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 on @NBC and streaming on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/tU5bi9lSth — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 9, 2022

Kelli Giddish Talked About ‘Law & Order’ Franchise Departure

Fans were expressing their happiness and joy over seeing the crossover trailer. But there were some who are not happy at all about the Giddish situation. In fact, one fan even posted a petition to keep her on the show. Sadly, that decision has been made already and she will be leaving at some point. It’s quite hard for longtime fans to see someone like her leave because they happen to fall in love with these characters.

The network would release a statement from the actress. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,'” Giddish wrote. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s. And I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

You can tune in to see Law & Order at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, followed by SVU and Organized Crime. For this crossover event, all three shows will simply focus on one case. This definitely will be a must-see event for the franchise’s fans. It might even be interesting to see how much Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler work together in the Law & Order world. But this crossover looks both intense and interesting. Dick Wolf seems to have a knack for creating storylines that keep people tuned in week after week.