What Are ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Dean Winters’ Most Notable Roles?

The name Dean Winters doesn’t immediately bring the actor’s face to mind for most television watchers. The longtime performer is one of those players whose face – and characters – we know well from a variety of appearances such as a run on Law & Order: SVU. However, his name may not be immediately recognizable.

From a memorable role on the wildly popular NBC television police procedural series Law & Order: SVU to his time personifying “mayhem” as a hilariously disastrous spokesman for a popular insurance company, Dean Winters has long been a familiar face on television.

Law & Order: SVU’s Dean Winters Has Had Some Notable Roles Over the Years

During his career, Dean Winters undoubtedly demonstrated his ability to portray a wide variety of characters during his successful career in the business. This, of course, affords the actor plenty of flexibility as he works across multiple genres in some very memorable roles.

Some of the actor’s most notable appearances include a recurring run as Brian Cassidy in Law & Order: SVU and another recurring stint on an NBC comedy series, the Tina Fey-led 30 Rock. In this comedy series, Winters portrays Dennis Duffy, the sometimes eccentric but always abhorrent on-again, off-again boyfriend of Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon.

Dean Winters Brings Mayhem To Allstate Insurance

While Dean Winters has some notable primetime roles, he can also be seen regularly in another television role. The actor has spent the last few years personifying Mayhem in a series of ads for Allstate insurance.

But, these notable appearances aren’t the only ones in which fans can catch the longtime actor. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU player has quite a few other projects on his resume.

Aside from acting, Dean Winters has tried his hand at producing. In 2018, Winters made his producer debut in the short film titled A Civilized Life. At the moment, this is his only production credit. The actor has also lent his voice to some animated series over the years, including a stint on American Dad!

Dean Winters Takes His Talents To the Stage

The bulk of Dean Winters’s experience in the field is on television. However, Winters has also taken his talents onto the stage. The actor has multiple stage-related credits to his name. He is also one of the founders of the Workhouse Theater in Tribeca.

In total, Dean Winters’s acting resume includes close to 70 credits. And, as we know from the countless roles we have seen the actor portray to date, there is no doubt that he will be hitting the 100 mark in the near future!