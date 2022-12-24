Leslie Jordan’s Replacement in ‘Call Me Kat’ Revealed

With the death of Leslie Jordan, the cast and crew of Call Me Kat were going to have to fill his place with a worthy replacement. Well, we think they have a winner in Vicki Lawrence. TV Insider reveals that Lawrence will join the show’s cast. They also had the first look at her character, which is Phil’s mother. Phil was Jordan’s character on the sitcom.

Lawrence appears in Call Me Kat‘s winter premiere, which airs on Jan. 5 on Fox. It is called “Call Me Philliam.” There is no official synopsis for the show as of yet. Based on sneak peek photos from TV Insider, Lawrence will share the screen with stars Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant.

Mayim Bialik Calls Vicki Lawrence ‘A Legendary Icon’ To Replace Leslie Jordan

Back in early December, Bialik talked about Lawrence making an appearance on the show as Phil’s mother. Bialik also serves as one of the hosts on Jeopardy. She said that she was thrilled that Lawrence was able to join them for the Fox program as Lawrence is one of her comedy idols, Pop Culture reports.

“She’s a legendary icon and literally one of the three women I credit with my training as a comedian. Her, Lucille Ball, and Carol Burnett were kind of my big three growing up,” Bialik told TV Insider. Bialik explained that Lawrence’s role wouldn’t be an express replacement for Phil, “because you can’t. Just like Leslie Jordan, there is no replicating that character or person. But we wanted someone who had enough of the feel-good aspects of Leslie’s character and enough of that sharpness and fun Leslie brought to his character.”

Bialik Shared Touching Tribute After News Of Jordan’s Death

Not a lot of details are out about the upcoming Call Me Kat episode. But it probably is safe to say that it will serve as a tribute to Jordan. Back in late October, Jordan died at 67 in a car crash after experiencing a suspected medical emergency.

After the news was reported, Bialik shared a tribute to him on social media. Bialik referred to her late co-star and friend as “tender, wise, naughty and hilarious.” Bialik, who also starred in The Big Bang Theory, said, “We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.”