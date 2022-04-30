‘Life Below Zero: First Alaskans’ Releases Sneak Peek Ahead of May Premiere

The new spinoff series “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans” will premiere on Monday, May 31 on the National Geographic TV cable channel.

While the first episode debuts on a Monday, TV Insider reports that the remaining episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays. So for the first week that it’s on the air, “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans” will air on both Monday and Tuesday.

The National Geographic show follows Alaska Natives as they use specific techniques and methods passed down over the generations. These timeless practices help Indigenous Alaskans survive in the harsh environments their people have weathered for millennia. But as the world changes, so too have these Alaskans adapted to the 21st century.

“To witness the strength, resilience, and ingenuity of the Alaska Natives as they fight to preserve their threatened ways of life, doubling down on generational knowledge to ensure its survival for the next thousand years, is truly humbling,” executive producer Joe Litzinger said in a statement. “We are so honored to have been invited to capture some of our Alaska Natives’ daily lives and traditions and celebrate, honor, and collaborate with the Indigenous peoples of Alaska.”

Per TV Insider, “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans” centers on five different families. There’s Jody Potts-Joseph, who speaks in the trailer below, and whose family lives near the Yukon River. Then there’s the Apassingok family, who use the resources provided by the Berin Sea. Marvin Agnot lives his life by the tides, while Joel Jacko and his family remain self-reliant. And finally, Steven Strassburg and his seven kids practice “ancient survival methods.”

In the trailer below, Jody Potts-Joseph says in a voiceover that “We know who we are, where we come from, and where we belong.”

She continues, “We’re still maintaining our culture, and we’re still fighting for it. Generation after generation.”

See the 30-second trailer below.

How to Watch ‘Life Below Zero: First Alaskans With or Without Cable

Just like the flagship show, “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans,” will primarily air on the National Geographic cable channel. You can find it on most major cable or satellite providers.

But if you don’t have cable, you have a few options. One of those options is to watch the show through Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, SlingTV, or a similar service. These cost roughly $70 per month and essentially provide you access to typical cable channels.

But National Geographic also has a partnership with Disney+. In the trailer above, the very end shows the Nat Geo logo and says right below that “Stream on Disney+.” If you look at the streaming service, it does provide access to the flagship “Life Below Zero” show as well as its two spinoffs, “Next Generation” and “Northern Territories.”

Perhaps you’ll be able to view each new weekly episode of “First Alaskans” the day after they air on cable. Or maybe Disney will wait until the full-season airs to put it on the streaming service. Either way, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to catch it there.

Want more “First Alaskans” content? See the 20-second teaser below.