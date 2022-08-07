‘Live!’ Guest Host Suffers Unexpected Wardrobe Malfunction During Episode

During a recent episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest was joined by radio personality Deja Vu as guest host. Unfortunately, guest host Deja Vu had an untimely wardrobe malfunction.

Wardrobe mishaps are something Ryan Seacrest is familiar with. He’s suffered quite a few in recent weeks. However, on Friday it was Deja’s turn.

The pair entered the stage together to thunderous applause from the audience. They beamed at the crowd and waved. She wore a pink dress and long dangling golden earrings. Seacrest wore a grey suit with a plain black shirt underneath.

However, right before they sat down at the desk, Deja Vu exclaimed “Woah, just lost my earring, okay.” You can see her hand grasp for the earring and she feels it suddenly fall to the floor. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest didn’t seem to notice, though.

Deja Vu handled the mishap well. She coolly took off the other earring once sitting down and placed it at the desk. After the break, she is seen next to Seacrest with both earrings.

Ryan Seacrest’s Recent Wardrobe Malfunctions

Deja Vu shouldn’t worry, though, because Ryan Seacrest had yet another wardrobe malfunction recently. A few weeks ago the star shared a hilarious wardrobe malfunction video on his Instagram.

This came after he also suffered another one months ago during the finale of American Idol‘s 20th season.

And guess what? The iconic host is back at it again—this time on the set of his talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In a video from the show’s Instagram page, Seacrest sits next to Carson Kressley, the show’s co-host. The two come parading out to music as the live audience claps.

Then, Seacrest realized his mistake. At the tail end of the clip, you can see the star look down at his fly to adjust it. After the video ends, Seacrest remarked about the situation to his guest host.

“By the way, my fly is down,” Ryan Seacrest said to the show’s audience at the Tuesday, August 2 taping. He reached down and adjusted his suit pants to zip up the fly. He wore a tasteful navy suit with a light blue pinstripe shirt.

Guest host Carson Kressley, the Queer Eye alum, made a humorous remark. “What? I guess you’re just happy to see me!” the Kressley, 52, joked. Kressley fills in for Seacrest’s normal co-host Kelly Ripa, who has been out since Monday, August 1.

The American Idol host blamed his mistake on Kressley’s suave fashion taste.

“I just threw this on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing,” Seacrest said. “I had to make a quick change.” The audience definitely appreciated Ryan Seacrest’s quick transitions. However, maybe Seacrest will pay more attention to his wardrobe before stepping on the stage next time.