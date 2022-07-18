‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams Addresses Critics of the Show Ahead of ‘On Patrol: Live’ Premiere

Although A&E’s Live PD received rave reviews with an 8.1 on IMDb, the network canceled the show after only four seasons. Premiering back in 2016, the show centered around police officers and the situations they find themselves in on a daily basis. But on June 10, 2020, the show ended as protests against police brutality surged around the country. While the network cut the show from its lineup, co-host Dan Abrams continued to promote the show and rallied for its return. Just last month, Abrams had the pleasure of announcing its return under a new name On Patrol: Live.

Excited about its return, Dan Abrams discussed the struggle to save the show and what the future holds. “I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did. I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”

New Network – New Name

Moving over to Reelz, the show will feature new segments like one where citizens ride along with the police officers. Dan Abrams explained how much the network loved the premise. “They love the show. They’re committing a big part of their network to this series and putting the full force of their programming and marketing muscle behind it. And that’s what we wanted.”

Airing this Friday for the first time since 2020, Dan Abrams didn’t hide from the past controversy that surrounded the show. Before cancelation, Live PD received backlash for not retaining footage of the death of Javier Ambler. He said, “The general rule is still going to be that we’re not going to retain tape for more than 30 days. We don’t want to become an arm of law enforcement. When I say that, I mean we don’t want to serve as a repository for either law enforcement or defense attorneys to be able to just use the footage.”

Dan Abrams insisted that Live PD did not air any footage of the Ambler tragedy. “There was violence on the old show. Being a police officer can be a violent job. There had been a policy in place about not showing someone dying on camera, and that was certainly a factor as to why it didn’t air.“

Dan Abrams Has No Time For Critics

Given the backlash, Entertainment Weekly asked Abrams about critics calling the series copaganda. Not paying the criticism much attention, the host answered, “I would say that a lot of the critics of the show never watched it. I did one interview after the show was taken off the air, and it was clear to me that the woman interviewing me had never seen the show. To the critics of the show, I would say if there are specific criticisms of the show, I’m all ears.”

Under a different name, On Patrol: Live, the series continues on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m..