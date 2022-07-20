‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams Reveals His Reaction to the Show Being Canceled

When the A&E show “Live PD” was canceled back in June 2020, host Dan Abrams expressed how “shocked” and “disappointed” he was in the decision.

But at the same time, Abrams never lost hope that the show would return. His determination and efforts paid off. “Live PD” has now morphed into “On Patrol: Live,” a series that debuts this Friday, July 22, on Reelz.

While the TV show won’t return to A&E, Dan Abrams will resume his role as host. Along with new co-host Curtis Wilson, who serves as Deputy Sheriff in the Richland County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Department. Previous co-host Sean “Stick” Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, will come back as well. But Tom Morris Jr., Abrams’ other co-host, had scheduling conflicts and couldn’t commit to the show’s return.

“Live PD” ran for four seasons on A&E as one of the network’s most popular programs. But in the wake of George Flloyd’s murder and the police brutality protests across the nation in June 2020, the network decided to cancel the cop show.

At the time, Abrams told The New York Post earlier this week, he felt “shocked & beyond disappointed” by the cancelation. And Abrams vowed to bring back “Live PD” in whatever way he could.

“I was very clear when the show was taken off that I was disappointed in the decision,” he said. “I understood it, but I felt strongly that the show belonged on the air. There were a number of times where I said on social media that I felt that by the end of 2021 the show would be back on the air … but it was really important to find the right partner.”

The right partner in producing and distributing the show, that is. Eventually, “Live PD” found its home on Reelz. And the rebranding under “On Patrol: Live” will likely bring back the same fans the original show had in 2020.

‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams Hopes ‘On Patrol: Live’ Satisfies Fans

Part of the reason that “Live PD” host Dan Abrams wanted to bring back the show was fan investment.

“We have a lot of people in this community who are into the show and are really invested in it,” Abrams explained. Speaking on the long wait to actually get the show rolling, he said, “We didn’t want a short-term commitment. This is a show about being there with the police departments and embedding with them and becoming part of those communities, to some degree.”

As for potential critics, Abrams encourages them to actually watch “On Patrol: Live” when it debuts.

“Yeah, I would expect there will be some backlash, mostly from people who’ve never seen the show,” he said. “And that’s OK. Look, policing is controversial, that’s the point of the show, to show police doing what they do, and what they do can be controversial. I’m prepared [for the criticism] and the producers are prepared for it — but, most importantly, people who watched the show regularly are now really excited about this new version.”