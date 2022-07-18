‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams Reveals Why Original Co-Host Tom Morris Jr. Isn’t Returning for ‘On Patrol: Live’

Back in June 2020, A&E decided to cancel their long-running police-centered docuseries Live PD. The cancellation occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s death and national protests against racism and police brutality.

Two years later, Dan Abrams, who served as Live PD‘s co-host, made the announcement he’d been waiting to make for years. The Live PD team will return to TV soon. However, this time, it will be under a new name: On Patrol: Live. The show will air on Reelz.

“I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host eventually asked Dan Abrams why co-host Curtis Wilson won’t return for the new show.

Why ‘Live PD’s Co-Host Curtis Wilson Won’t Return

“You and Sticks will have a new co-host, Curtis Wilson, in the studio with you,” the interviewer said. “Was your original Live PD co-host, Tom Morris Jr., asked to come back?”

“Yeah,” Abrams answered. “Tom is working on other projects, and as you can imagine, coming into something two years later, you’ve gotta hope that people are available. I’ve always left a hole in my [schedule] in case the show comes back. Sean was able to do it. Unfortunately, Tom has go a bunch of productions he’s working on, but he is a great friend of the show and we love Tom. I’m still in touch with him. It just didn’t work out, unfortunately.”

At the time of its cancellation, Live PD was the most watched show on A&E. Additionally, it was the most watched show on cable during primetime on Fridays. After Live PD was cancelled, A&E’s viewership declined 49% in the following months.

However, by August 2020, A&E started airing new episodes of spin-off series Live Rescue on Fridays and Saturdays in the same time slot. That show focuses on firefighters and EMTs.

After the show’s cancellation, Dan Abrams appeared on other programs as an advocate for the series.

He defended the show’s portrayal of police. He said he was “shocked and beyond disappointed” about Live PD’s cancellation.

“To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

He continued, saying, “I think that it’s very troubling that we’re suddenly in a culture where all police officers have to … suffer for the sins of a few.”