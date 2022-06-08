‘Live PD’ to Return on Reelz Two Years After Being Canceled at A&E Network

“Live PD,” which had a successful run on A&E for four years before getting canceled, will return on the cable channel Reelz.

According to TVLine, the televised docuseries chronicling the lives of police officers has signed a multi-year contract with Reelz. We’ll start seeing new episodes as early as this summer, on Friday and Saturday nights. It’ll run from 9 p.m. EST to midnight. And per The Wall Street Journal, “Live PD” will be tentatively renamed “On Patrol: Live.”

Dan Abrams returns as host, while Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson receives a promotion to a full-time commentator. Retired Tulsa Police Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin will join the duo as well.

A&E canceled “Live PD” back in June 2020, following the Black Lives Matter protests. The network signed on an additional 160 episodes before the cancellation. But the company decided to stop production due to the “critical time in our nation’s history.”

“Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them,” A&E said in a statement in 2020. “And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams Speaks Out on Series Revival

Earlier today, Dan Abrams spoke with Variety about “Live PD” coming back to TV as “On Patrol: Live.”

“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do,” Abrams said. “I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that Reelz has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”

Apparently, Reelz was not the only network interested in bringing back the law-enforcement-based show. But per Variety, it was the only one to offer “a significant episode guarantee.”

Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard hopes the show serves as “the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming. With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”

In an effort to refresh the series, Variety reports that new elements will be added to the show. These elements will shine a light on the activities of the officers from a civilian perspective. “On Patrol: Live” will feature “Citizen Ride-Alongs,” so local residents can experience the night of a police officer. Then, these residents can speak out about their experiences during “Citizens On-Set” segments. The community gathers in the studio to hear firsthand accounts of these ride-along and ask questions of the civilians and officers.