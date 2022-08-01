‘Live PD’ Revival ‘On Patrol: Live’ Notches Strong Ratings Again in Week 2

Dan Abrams and the On Patrol: Live team are celebrating another huge week of the new show. Abrams took to Twitter to announce the exciting news.

In his tweet, Dan Abrams revealed that On Patrol: Live is #1 in all of Friday night cable in key demographics, and they’re 3/3 winning the key 25-54-year-old demographic. Fox News’ The Five ranked in second place, and Discovery’s The Great Hammerhead Stakeout ranked in third place. In fourth place, Discovery had another ‘Shark Week’ entry: Jaws vs. The Blob. Lastly, HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home snuck into the fifth place spot.

#OpNation killing it. . #1 in all of cable in key demos. . . https://t.co/5lVORZJJtH (and we are 3 for 3 winning in 25-54). #OPLive — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) August 1, 2022

The Live PD revival On Patrol: Live premiered last Friday night on Reelz to overwhelming success. The show earned massive ratings despite a technical glitch at the beginning of the show. Host Dan Abrams tweeted, thanking all fans who tuned in for the premiere.

“Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made us the number one rated show in all of cable Friday night in the critical 25-54 demographic!!!” the host of the new series wrote. “And that was after waiting for 73 minutes! Sticks and I will discuss and recap tonight at 9p @danabramslive on @newsnation!”

‘On Patrol: Live’ Continues Crushing Ratings

The police-action show landed 397,000 viewers between the key demographic age. It was the number one show on cable on Friday in that demographic age of 25-54.

This success comes after the show had to delay its start time by 73 minutes as a result of technical issues. Reelz was premiering the show, which is hosted by Dan Abrams, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. However, because of the technical problems, the show didn’t start until after 10pm on the east coast.

However, that didn’t deter fans from watching the first episode in droves. Clearly, they liked what they saw, as viewer ratings grew from 0.03 to 0.23.

On June 9, 2022, Abrams — Live PD‘s co-host and vocal champion — made the announcement he’d been hoping to make for nearly two years. The Live PD team was coming back to TV with their new show.

“I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”

Because of the technical glitches from the first week, Reelz aired the premiere without any commercials.

The day after its premiere last week, the show scored an even bigger audience between 9pm and midnight on the east coast. It averaged 403,000 in the same demographic. It was also the biggest show of the night for this crowd.

“With such a huge premiere weekend, Reelz is a different network than it was last Thursday,” said Stan E. Hubbard, Reelz CEO, in a statement. “On Patrol: Live is an amazing series that we are proud to have as the centerpiece of our network going forward. We thank our viewers for sticking with us despite a technical difficulty that delayed the series premiere on Friday and also thank our advertisers and distribution partners for their patience.”

Dan Abrams hosts and executive produces the new series. He also hosts with Live PD executive producer John Zito. The third co-host, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, is a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant.