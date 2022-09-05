‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Premiere Week Guest Lineup Revealed

With summer coming to an end, some of our favorite fictional series and talk shows alike are beginning to return with all-new seasons, and that includes ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan. Both Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have both been entertaining TV audiences for decades and, therefore, know how to run a successful show. Nevertheless, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Live With Kelly and Ryan is the show’s guest star lineup, and with season 35 airing in just a few days, let’s take a look at the first week’s features.

According to The U.S. Sun, Live With Kelly and Ryan, which returned Monday, September 5th, features a variety of interesting guests throughout its first week. Per the outlet, fans can expect visits from comedians, actors, writers, and “other entertainment professionals.” See the full week’s lineup below.

Monday:

Justin Long (Actor, Comedian, Director, and Screenwriter)

Caroline Rhea (Comedian)

Scott Keyes (Travel Expert)

Steven Patterson (TV Personality)

Regina Hall (Actress)

Betty Gilpin (Actress)

Susan Sarandon (Actress – Monarch)

Jesse Palmer (The Bachelorette)

Keegan-Michael Key (Disney+’s Live-Action Pinocchio)

Jane Krakowski (Actress)

While Live With Kelly and Ryan‘s first week back promises to introduce a slew of celebrity guests, we can also look forward to a feature on the talk show’s hosts themselves. The U.S. Sun also reports that amid the frequent guest features, the long-running talk show will also see Seacrest and Ripa reflecting on their time hosting together.

Why Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Make Such Great Cohosts On ‘Live’

Establishing a successful and entertaining onscreen presence is hard enough, however, doing so as a partnership is even more complicated. Nevertheless, after Ryan Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on Live in 2017, the duo has been attracting and entertaining audiences since. Ahead of the talk show’s upcoming new season, Seacrest detailed what makes his partnership with Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan work so well.

“Kelly and I have been friends for two decades,” Seacrest previously explained. “So we know each other way before — longer before we were on the air together.”

Of their friendship now, he continued, “When we look at each other and talk to each other, there’s obviously a tremendous amount of trust and respect, but also we can read each other’s mind. And I didn’t know we could do that so well, but that’s true every day.”

Kelly Ripa has also spoken positively about her onscreen partnership with Ryan Seacrest during their time together so far on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Working with your friends is a great privilege,” Ripa said in 2020. “It is a joy and I have to say that it is a rare thing.”

Speaking about her Live cohost specifically, she said, “What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.”