‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’: Ryan Seacrest Offers Hilarious Reason For Ripa’s Recent Absence

Last week, Live With Kelly and Ryan was missing Kelly Ripa, and no one quite understood why. But Ryan Seacrest offered some insight into her absence that leads us to believe that whatever she was doing, she was doing it well.

During the TV show’s August 9th installment, Katie Lowes sat in Kelly’s place as a guest host. And while she and her counterpart were talking through a segment on embroidered pillowcases and bargain buying, the missing star came into the conversation.

“Kelly, we miss you. We got you a Consuelos [pillow],” Katie said, referencing Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos.

And that’s when Ryan decided to make light of his co-host’s hiatus. Thanks to a lighthearted and sarcastic quip, he proved that Kelly wasn’t gone due to any dramatic circumstances. And we’d all see her again in her own time.

“I heard she won the lottery,” he told Katie. “She’s fine.”

That same day, Kelly Ripa further assured fans that she was doing well. According to her Instagram profile, while Ryan and Katie were helping viewers learn the art of making a deal, Kelly and her husband were soaking up the sun during a lavish beachside vacation.

“Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms,” she wrote on her page.

In a video clip, we can see the former actress lounging beside a sparkling infinity pool. And as the camera pans out, it reveals a stunning, rocky ocean view.

Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola, Recently Made Her Musical Debut

And the proud parents were celebrating a major moment in their daughter, Lola Consuelos’ career, as well. The single Kelly Ripa mentioned in her caption is Lola’s first-ever release. The smooth, jazzy tune hit music streaming sites on August 10th.

“The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head,” Lola told Billboard ahead of the release. “I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about. It was a super therapeutic process. I think everyone came to a bunch of realizations while writing it [laughs] because we’re all pretty paranoid.”

The 21-year-old NYU student had been a budding musician for years before finally breaking into the industry. She credits her parents for their “unconditional support” as she struggled to find her “sound.” And it was them who kept her going until she made her big debut.

“I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing,” she continued. “I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it.”