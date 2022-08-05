‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.

Excited about her new book and sharing it with her fans, Kelly Ripa posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall. A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I’ll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you. Xx, Kelly”

Did Kelly Ripa Win The Lottery

Fans of the show quickly noticed Kelly Ripa’s absence from the show this week as speculation of a major shift in the hosting spread online. Again, only speculation at this time, many discussed what might have happened to Ripa and her whereabouts. Ripa helped fans out when she shared a video of herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos, enjoying each other’s company in The Hamptons.

Taking some time to relax and prepare for the upcoming book tour, Kelly Ripa’s property is more than a nice vacation home. It comes with a stunning view, lounging area, and a swimming pool. The host announced her book tour which will be in both New York and New Jersey.

With several theories for her absence, the best one seems to come from Kelly Ripa herself. As the lottery continued to climb, causing many to push their luck, Ripa admitted, “I’m just telling you that if I’m not here on Monday, you’ll know that I’m out counting my money.”

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes Two Guest Hosts

Filling in for Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest welcomed two guest hosts this week with one of them being country singer Luke Bryan. It didn’t take long for Bryan and Seacrest to fall into a comfortable rhythm as both have worked on American Idol. Having a somewhat tethered history, the pair received glowing reviews from fans.

As for the second co-host to fill in for Kelly Ripa, Seacrest walked in with none other than TV personality Carson Kressley who captivated the audience with his stylish wardrobe. One person commented, “Luv the outfit [red heart emoji] Especially those shoes.”