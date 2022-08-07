‘Longmire Days’ Festival Returning To Wyoming To Celebrate the Show, Books

Acclaimed author and playwright Craig Johnson is bringing back the Longmire Days festival after a two-year absence brought on by the pandemic. Longmire Days is a festival centered on the books and television show created by the author.

The four-day event takes place in Buffalo, Wyoming, the same town that inspired the fictional town of Durant in the novels. The festival features interactive events like horseback rides, a Q&A with Johnson, a live charity auction, a street dance, a rodeo, and even opportunities to interact with stars from the show.

Although Longmire came to an end in 2017 after six popular seasons, the show still lives on in the hearts of fans. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley are the only confirmed members of the cast to participate so far. Johnson spoke to the Cowboy State Daily to hype the upcoming festival and he took a chance to thank the two stars for coming on board.

“We couldn’t do Longmire Days without Walt Longmire and Robert Taylor,” Johnson said. “He was going to have to be on the short list of individuals that we would get here for Longmire days – and without his sidekick, Adam, the Ferg, that probably wouldn’t work either.”

The overarching reason for Longmire Days is to raise money for charity. Johnson said during last year’s virtual version of the festival they gave away nearly $50,000. He expects that number to increase this year as it has every year.

“I’m kind of proud of the fact that the amount of money that we’ve given away to charity has grown practically every year,” Johnson said. “To the point now where we’re giving away close to $50,000 a year, which is really kind of wonderful.”

Longmire Days Returns With More Events Than Ever

One of the many events planned for the festival is a workshop for budding authors hosted by Johnson himself titled, “So You Want to Write a Book.” During which, Johnson will discuss his inspiration for the character of Walt as well as the differences between the TV version of the character.

“I came up with the original idea for Walt, and populated him from an awful lot of sheriffs that I know here in Wyoming and Montana,” said Johnson. “And I approached it as an author approaching a standalone book, and then a series of books.”

If that wasn’t enough, for the first time in the 10-year history of the festival, Johnson will preview the next literary adventure of Walt Longmire and his beloved cast of characters.

“I had viewers and readers and everybody that jumped all over me,” Johnson said. “They said, ‘How come when you’ve got a book coming out about two or three weeks later, we don’t get a book event at Longmire Days?’ And I was like, ‘That’s actually a really good question.’ Because it is an opportunity to do a little bit of a preview for the next book that’s coming out, which is I think number 18 in the series.”

Longmire Days returns to Buffalo, Wyoming on August 18th and runs until August 21st.