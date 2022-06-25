‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to.

According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”

According to IMDb, “Longmire” followed “Walt Longmire, who is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. He is widowed for only a year and is a man in psychic repair. However, he buries his pain behind his “brave face, unassuming grin, and dry wit.”

The show premiered in June 2012 and ran until November 2017. Along with Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, and Adam Bartley starred in the show. The series has six seasons and 63 episodes.

Robert Taylor Says ‘Longmire’ Has a ‘Certain Lyricism’ to it

While speaking to Collider in 2012, Robert Taylor spoke about what drew him to “Longmire” in the first place. “The show has a certain lyricism, which reflects the setting and the people there. I find it interesting. When you’ve got big sky, big places and less people, people act differently and treat each other differently. It’s tangible. It’s not just a concept.”

Taylor further spoke about how he grew up in the country and then moved to the city. “And there is a tangible difference. It’s interesting because it’s the same dilemmas, but it’s different.”

Also discussing his character, Walt Longmire, and what appealed to him about the role, Taylor said, “Well, he’s decent, he’s restrained, he’s old school, he’s not demonstrative. He’s the kind of man I like. It’s what you do when no one is watching you, how honest you are and how you carry yourself. In a modern world, he’s got one foot in both camps and he’s torn. He’s lost his wife, and he truly loved his wife. He’s completely lost without her.”

Taylor then said that Longmire buries his emotions, which he can identify with. “I love the stoicism, and I love people who get on with it and do it and don’t make a big deal of it. I just really like Walt. He’s going to have to deal with stuff. He’s going to fall in a heap, but that’s the journey. That’s the fun. We’ll see what happens and how that affects his life and how he treats people. And, I get to wear a nice hat, too.”

In regards to balancing the procedural crime element of “Longmire” with character development, Taylor added, “It’s a huge landscape, but it’s a tiny little world, really. That’s important and it does make it different.”