‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.

Before Longmire, Katee Sackhoff was perhaps best known for her role in the sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica. She played a tough pilot on the show named Starbuck from 2004 to 2009. Sackhoff won the prestigious Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television for her performance. Before that, he had a role in an iconic horror franchise. Sackhoff was a lead in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, facing off against Michael Myers. Concurrent to her role in Longmire, Sackhoff was in 2013’s Occulus. The film was an early effort from director Mike Flanagan, who went on to great success as a horror director.

Katee Sackhoff returns to her genre roots

Katee Sackhoff is a prolific voice actor. Starting in 2012, she provided the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She reprised the role in the sequel series, Star Wars: Rebels in season 4. Sackhoff is a frequent voice on the Cartoon Network show, Robot Chicken. She appeared on that show from 2007 to 2022.

Joining the superhero fray, Sackhoff landed the role of Blacksmith on CW’s The Flash in 2017. The role was a recurring villain. In 2020, she returned to the role of Bo-Katan Kryze. Unlike last time, the role was more than a voice. She portrayed the character in live-action in season 2 of Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Playing a character is live-action and animation is tough, according to Katee Sackoff

Pulling double duty as the voice of a character in animation and the live-action counterpart was difficult for Katee Sackhoff. “I think the main thing is I truly thought that having voiced her for over a decade would help me. And it actually sort of hurt a little bit in the beginning,” she said to Star Wars.com in 2020. “While it gave me a tremendous understanding of who she was as a person, it didn’t help me to figure out her physicality. It didn’t help me to figure out the way her face moved or the way she walked. I had seen the way she moved, but it was in animation. And so to translate that in a way that didn’t look cartoonish was actually harder than I thought it would be.”

Katee Sackhoff is set to appear again in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.