LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set

America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work.

Check out photos from The Sun.

Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and she’s off to college in New York.

It’s been quite a season for America’s Got Talent. The show returned to live audiences for the first time since the pandemic. COVID-19 restrictions began during the show’s 15th season, and audiences have been virtual since. Host Simon Cowell believes that several changes made to the show this season have made it more exciting for viewers.

“We had a ton of great acts this year,” Cowell said of America’s Got Talent. “So trying to get that number down to 36 would have been really difficult. In some ways we’ve made it easier by putting more people through. In other ways we’ve made it harder because only two people per night are going to go through to the final. But I think that’s more exciting.”

The live shows are at the Pasadena Civic Center. One big change to the format is the number of acts that can advance.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen until it happens, I think, makes it more exciting,” Cowell said. “Compared to where we were a year ago, where seven people went through per night, I didn’t feel there was much at stake if I’m being honest.”

This year’s finalists will be announced on September 7. Ten finalists will be named with an additional “wildcard” voted into the round by the viewers. The two night season finale takes place on September 13 & 14.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Acts Already Seeing Success

A couple of acts on this season’s America’s Got Talent already had music careers before coming to the show. Mississippi trio Chapel Hart revealed recently that they almost chose not to audition for the show.

“We had no idea what we were really walking into,” Devynn Hart told Taste of Country. “It’s a super long process.”

“I think the craziest part is we almost didn’t audition at all,” Danica chimed in.

“We were actually schedule to go on tour with Indigo Girls and one of them got sick with COVID,” Trea Swindle added. “[AGT talent scout] Lindsay Rush had reached out a couple of times. Maybe more than a couple of times.”

Drake Milligan is also already on a roll. The native Texan has a new record already scheduled titled Dallas/Fort Worth. It drops on September 15. He’s working on the project with Tony Brown, who is the producer behind legendary country stars like George Strait and Reba McEntire. It’ll be interesting to see what he makes of the opportunity.