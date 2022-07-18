LOOK: ‘FBI’ Announces Production on Season 5 Is Underway

The FBI team was quite happy to announce Monday that production for season five is finally underway.

So that means more OA, Maggie, Jubal, Tiffany, Stuart, and Isobel. And in two months, there will be new episodes.

The FBI social media account tweeted: “Hey #FBIFAM! FBI is back in production, and we can’t wait to be back on September 20th. Drop some (love) if you’re excited! And the photos show your favorite agents hard at work to keep NYC safe from terrorists and various other assorted criminals.

Last Season FBI and Its Spinoffs Did Giant Crossover Premiere

There are no details, as yet, as to what the first episode will detail. The season five premiere is Sept. 20. This time a year ago, the FBI franchise did a three-hour crossover as a way to introduce newbie FBI: International. The case was ripped from the headlines as writers reimagined a criminal named Colin Kent, who appeared to be based on Jeffrey Epstein. The agents investigated a murder after an exclusive party on a yacht. The International Fly team, helped by OA, finally busted Kent in a Croatian mansion.

Dick Wolf created the FBI franchise. His production company basically rules prime time or at least three nights of it. He did the FBI franchise for CBS. Meanwhile, NBC devotes its Wednesday lineup to One Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. Then on Thursday, it’s three hours of Law & Order, the original followed by SVU, then Organized Crime.

Although the FBI cast returned to start filming this week, one star still is missing. That’s Missy Peregrym, aka Maggie Bell. Peregrym gave birth to her second daughter on June 6. She took maternity leave earlier this year, missing the final month of the show. In the series, Maggie was exposed to Sarin gas after shooting a terrorist. She’ll need some time to recover.

Peregrym wrote on Instagram earlier this month that she’ll return in September. That means her character probably will show up on screen before the show goes on hiatus between the fall and spring seasons.

“I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

On the show, Maggie partners with OA, who is played by Zeeko Zaki. And last week, Zaki had a novel idea as to how the show could welcome Maggie back and also include Peregrym’s kids.

“Maybe her and the kids will enter undercover in an episode and we’ll get to kind of do it on screen,” Zaki told Entertainment Tonight. “That’d be great.”