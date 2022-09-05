LOOK: ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Posts Badass Pic From Show’s Set in Thailand

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore shared an awesome photo from set. He recently revealed that the show is being filmed in Thailand.

S.W.A.T. ” centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. A lifelong Los Angeles local and former Marine, Hondo has been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. Because he is both black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo feels deeply loyal not only to his “brothers in blue” but also to the people they serve. This makes him particularly qualified to lead the team and build a bridge between the force and the community.”

Moore, who plays Harrelson, shared a photo of himself and Jay Harrington on-set. He captioned the picture: “A whole other world in these Bangkok streets … coming at you October 7th on @cbstv 8pm

…#thailand #bangkok #soicowboy #soicowboybangkok #international.”

Fans were excited to see him post about the show. The Criminal Minds alum had also shared an on-set photo last week, writing: “Fridays are about to get a whole lot better if you know what I mean… because …. MAMA, HERE COME THAT MAN!!! @swatcbs Season 6 coming at you this fall!!! Premiering Friday Oct 7th 8pm on @cbstv.”

The show is back to premiering on Friday nights this season.

Shemar Moore Explained Why ‘S.W.A.T.’ Can’t Fix Problems IRL

The show addresses the relationship between Black people and police. Although it does important work, Moore explained earlier this year that the show cannot fix real-life issues.

“S.W.A.T. is a good-time, interesting, exciting show, but with a poignant message that pertains to real-life issues,” Moore said in an interview. “A TV show can’t fix the problems that are going on in the United States and around the world. But it can create a different mindset if people really want a chance at faith, hope, and a belief of a better, safer, united place, all the while having a good time.”

He added: “What is very important to me, and that’s going to continue to evolve, is the humanity, the emotion in the story and the character development.”

S.W.A.T. has received high praise since its premiere in 2017. He started the show right after leaving Criminal Minds, which he cited his reason as wanting to have different career opportunities. He has stuck with S.W.A.T. since, and fans love the show. Many take to social media to praise the show and actors.

One fan tweeted: “Last night’s s.w.a.t was absolutely brilliant, shemar Moore is a brilliant actor.”

Another fan honored him on his birthday this past April, writing: “Happy 52nd Birthday to this iconic king Shemar Moore I love him I think he is so cool and amazing I love him as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds, he’s also amazing in things like S.W.A.T., The Young And The Restless, and so much more.”