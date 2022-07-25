LOOK: ‘The Voice’ Alum Marries Olympian

The Voice star Whitney Fenimore recently wed Olympian Kendall Wesenberg in a June ceremony at the Tahoe Mountain Club in California. Fenimore appeared on season 13 of the singing competition. She participated on Miley Cyrus’ team.

Fenimore spoke to PEOPLE about her recent marriage. She said that the pair began dating in 2019 after flirting online by liking each other’s Instagram photos. The musician said that once talking, they “never stopped.” While they were long distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they only grew closer during that time.

The pair, who reside in Nashville, took to Instagram to share their news and photos of the day.

“WE DID IT!! A little late to our own update but we’ve just been trying to take it all in. We are so thankful for all of the incredible people who made our weekend so special 💕💕 ,” they wrote in their joint caption. “I’m sure we will both be spamming your feed with more wedding/honeymoon content once we’re back in Nash.”

The Voice alum gushed to PEOPLE about her partner and the strength of their bond. “There was always a part of me searching for my person, and that doesn’t happen anymore, because she is literally right here next to me.”

The couple honeymooned in St. Barts, a French island in the Caribbean.

‘The Voice’ Alum Whitney Fenimore Talks About Her Wedding

Fenimore acknowledged her Christian background and talked about how that affected her marriage plans. “I come from like a pretty conservative Christian background,” she said. “I knew that our marriage was going to be hard to take for a lot of my family. So having my dad walk me down the aisle was huge.”

She continued. “Faith is really important to my dad. So yes, it took some time to sort all of that out. And I think at the end of it, my dad chose to follow his heart instead of any religious scripture or whatever was in his head. As cliche as it sounds, love wins.”

Fenimore’s new wife, Olympian Kendall Wesenberg, also weighed in during the interview. “Everyone was so loving and accepting of us as a couple,” Wesenberg, 31, said. “We decided when we were doing invites that we weren’t going to make any assumptions about where people fell or what their beliefs were. So we sent out a note with our invite basically saying, ‘We respect if, whether because of money or COVID-19 or religious views or whatever, if you can’t be here wholeheartedly, we respect your decision not to be here. So, I think it was really great that so many people did show up.”