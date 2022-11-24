Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: How, When to Watch

For many Americans, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is as much a part of their holiday celebration as the turkey on the table. For decades, generations of viewers have started their Thanksgiving by watching the floats, balloons, and performances live from the streets of New York. This year will be no different. However, the way we watch all television programs has changed so much over the years.

This year, you can watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC starting at 9 AM Eastern Time. If you don’t have access to NBC on your TV, that’s okay. Peacock will stream coverage of the parade starting at 9 AM in all time zones. Peacock’s stream will last until noon in all time zones.

What to Expect from the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

As usual, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be packed with balloons, floats, and performances. This year, viewers will get to see five brand-new floats and four new balloons. The new floats include Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party by Toys ‘R’ Us, People of First Light by Macy’s, the Wondership by Wonder, Supersized Slumber by Netflix which celebrates the new Jason Momoa-led original Slumberland, and Baby Shark by Pinkfrog and Nickelodeon. This year, the new balloons will be Bluey, Stuart the Minion, Dino & Baby Dino, Striker the U.S. Soccer Star, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Additionally, 12 marching bands will guide the parade through the streets of the Big Apple. The parade will also feature 25 performers. Performances will include contemporary artists, casts of several Broadway shows, and a grand finale from Mariah Carey singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Today show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savanna Guthrie will host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage this year. Al Roker was slated to be there, but probably won’t be able to cover the parade festivities because he recently announced that he was hospitalized and is on the road to recovery.

Entertainer Lineup