Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Ratings Revealed

If you woke up early on Thursday and watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, then you definitely were not alone. Man, NBC and Peacock both dialed up some packed TV audiences. Ratings were through the roof. In fact, they were the most viewers for the parade in five years. That’s according to the Nielsen figures from the day. The parade aired live on NBC and simulcast over on Peacock.

Deadline reported the Nielsen data. According to the numbers, the parade hit a 7.2 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brought in 27.7 million viewers, including NBC’s digital, streaming, and encore audience. The parade coverage happened to be NBC’s most-watched entertainment program of the year with 22.3 million viewers. It also marks as this year’s highest-rated NBC entertainment program in the 18–49 demo with a 5.5 rating, TV Insider reports.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes On Minus Al Roker

One of the core members of NBC’s coverage in recent years has been Al Roker. Sadly, Roker missed this year’s Macy’s Parade. He is still recovering from blood clots in his legs and lungs. It marked the first time in 27 years that the TODAY meteorologist did not report from the parade’s sidelines.

Yet talk about stars coming out to perform on Thursday morning right in New York City. Lea Michelle opened the NBC broadcast with a rousing performance of the song Don’t Rain on My Parade, a song she performed while on Glee and is now singing it really well in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. As for the parade’s grand finale, Mariah Carey performed her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You with Santa Claus arriving at the flagship Macy’s location in Manhattan.

While the numbers were spectacular during the day, they kept hitting the good notes on the nighttime programming, too. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amassed 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo that night. It marks the best statistics in both metrics that the late-night show has picked up in three years. Late Night With Seth Meyers had its most-watched broadcast in three years on Thursday. That happened with 1.7 million viewers and a 0.9 in the demo. So, it totaled up to be a banner day and night for NBC. There were no statistics for the Sunday Night Football special broadcast on Thursday night. The New England Patriots played the Minnesota Vikings before a packed house. Mike Tirico was joined in the booth by Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett. Cris Collinsworth was off Thursday night.